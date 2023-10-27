After tomato, onion rates hiked in Delhi-NCR, price per kg is…

Onions are currently being offered in the National Capital Region (NCR) for between Rs 50 and Rs 60 per kilogram in a variety of shops, including online grocery stores.

Onion prices: The rising cost of onions is raising fears about rising family spending and possible inflation. According to government data dated October 25, the maximum retail price of onions has increased to approximately Rs 70 per kilogram. This upward trend is anticipated to persist until December when the kharif crop is available for purchase.

Retail onion prices across the country have been significantly impacted by this increase in wholesale pricing, with rates surpassing Rs 50 per kilogram in many areas.

Onions are currently being offered in the National Capital Region (NCR) for between Rs 50 and Rs 60 per kilogram in a variety of shops, including online grocery stores. This represents a significant increase over the rates that were seen just two weeks ago.

According to Nandkumar Shirke, Chairman of the Ahmednagar District Association of Onion Traders, the average price of onions in the Ahmednagar market has increased from Rs 35 per kilogram about ten days ago to Rs 45 per kilogram right now.

In response to growing demand and delayed production, the federal government levied a 40% export levy on onions in August. This coincides with the price increase.

Farmers and traders are blaming the erratic rainfall which caused the onion prices to surge in India.

According to experts cited in the ET report, before things settle down, onion prices should either stay high or rise even more which will take at least two months.

The increase in the price of onions, together with the higher price of pulses and grains, might put inflationary pressure on the roof in the coming months. Onions are a daily essential for millions of households, and this price increase may make them even more expensive.