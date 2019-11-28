Onion prices cross Rs 100-mark in West Bengal, people forced to cut consumption

As the hike in onion prices doesn't seem to come down, it crossed the 100-mark in West Bengal earlier this week and the rate is somewhat similar in Thiruvananthapuram.

It's been over a month that the price of onions sky-rocketed in the country left consumers 'crying'. Currently, it is selling for between Rs 90 to Rs 100 per kg in many cities. In Uttar Pradesh, onion is being sold at Rs 70-90 per kg. Delhiites are also getting it for a similar price.

The Central Government on Wednesday said that it was unable to bring down the prices as it was not in its hands. responding to a question on when the onion prices would come down, Union Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan said, "It's not in our hands." However, he added that the government is taking every step possible to contain the price rise.

"We are concerned about the situation and the government is trying its best. We have taken maximum steps," he said, adding that the government has decided to import onions from other countries to control the surge in prices to about Rs 80-100 per kg in the market.

Earlier this month, Paswan held a meeting with secretary Consumer Affairs, Secretary Food, and other senior officials of the ministry to review the prices and availability of onions across the country.

Most people are forced to cut down their consumption of the kitchen staple.

"I bought onions today because we cannot avoid using it. It is difficult to buy onions for Rs 100. We are labourers and something has to be done to reduce the price. For the last two months, the price of onions has been really high. We are trying to minimise its usage. The government is not intervening. It should take action to reduce the price," a customer Seethalekshmi from Thiruvananthapuram told news agency ANI.