Sonia Gandhi tests positive for COVID-19 again after two months of last infection

Sonia Gandhi had tested positive for COVID-19 in early June as well.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 13, 2022, 02:26 PM IST

Sonia Gandhi tests positive for COVID-19 again after two months of last infection
Sonia Gandhi (File image)

Congress president Sonia Gandhi Saturday tested positive for COVID-19 again and will remain in isolation.

"Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi has tested positive for Covid-19 today. She will remain in isolation as per Govt. Protocol," Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said in a tweet Saturday.

Earlier this week, her daughter and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had also tested positive.

Sonia Gandhi had tested positive for COVID-19 in early June as well. Days after she had tested positive, the 75-year-old leader was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi on June 12. She was discharged on June 20.

(With inputs from PTI)

