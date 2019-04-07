Ongole Lok Sabha constituency: Candidates for 2019 LS poll, past results, all updates

Contest in Ongole will be held among BJP’s Thogunta Srinivas, Congress’ Dr. Sdjm Prasad, YSR Congress Party's Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy and TDP’s Sidda Raghava Rao. In 2014 election, the voter turn-out in the constituency was more than 82% while in 2009 it was a little less than 74%.

Ongole Lok Sabha Constituency: Parliamentary election here will be held on April 11. Contest in Ongole is going to be held among BJP’s Thogunta Srinivas, Congress’ Dr. Sdjm Prasad, YSR Congress Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy and TDP’s Sidda Raghava Rao. In 2014 election, the voter turn-out in the constituency was more than 82% while in 2009 it was a little less than 74%.

Ongole has a population of 3,059,423 according to 2011 census records. Assembly segments including Kondapi and Yerragondapalem in Ongole have been reserved for Scheduled castes candidates.

YSR Congress party's YV Subba Reddy (M) is the sitting MP from the region. He received 589960 votes in 2014 and defeated Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy (M) of the TDP who secured 574302 votes.

Ongole Lok Sabha Constituency 2019 candidates

BJP: Thogunta Srinivas

Congress: Dr. Sdjm Prasad

YSR Congress Party: Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy

TDP: Sidda Raghava Rao

Ongole Lok Sabha results in 2014, 2009 and 2004

2014: YV Subba Reddy (M) of the YSR Congress received 589960 votes who defeated Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy (M) of the TDP who secured 574302 votes.

2009: Magunta Sreenivasulu (M) of the Congress got 450442 votes. He defeated Madduluri Malakondaiah Yadav (M) of the TDP who got 371919 votes.

2004: Sreenivasulu Reddy Magunta (M) of the Congress received 446584 votes. He won the contest against Bathula Vijaya Bharathi (M) of the TDP who got 340563 votes.

Andhra Pradesh will also see simultaneous assembly election 2019 along with the Lok Sabha election on April 11. The counting of votes will be held on May 23.