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ONGC’s Mahanadi Gas Discovery: Can India’s new deepwater find ease fuel crisis

ONGC has discovered natural gas in the Mahanadi Offshore Basin under Samudra Manthan. Here's how the deepwater find could boost India's energy security.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Sep 21, 2026, 10:45 PM IST

ONGC’s Mahanadi Gas Discovery: Can India’s new deepwater find ease fuel crisis
ONGC’s Mahanadi Gas Discovery: Can India’s new deepwater find ease fuel crisis
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In a major boost to India’s energy security, state-owned ONGC has discovered natural gas in a deepwater well in the Mahanadi Offshore Basin off the Odisha coast. The discovery was made under Samudra Manthan, the government’s offshore exploration mission. Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri called it a "major milestone for India’s offshore energy exploration!"

What ONGC said about deepwater gas discovery

In a post on X, ONGC said, "The MDW-28, the maiden well of ONGC’s current deepwater campaign in the Mahanadi Basin, is flowing gas with encouraging rates and sustained reservoir pressure. The well was perforated on 18 September 2026 following evaluation of subsurface data. It is currently flowing with a good gas rate and healthy reservoir pressure. During operations, ONGC."

"This find, along with other discoveries in the area, can be a candidate for development through shared facilities enabled by the PNG Rules, 2025, bringing deepwater resources onstream. ONGC will continue to push into deep and ultra-deepwater frontiers in the search for hydrocarbons, and towards India's goal of energy security. Hopefully, a new chapter in India's energy frontier," read the post. 

Why Mahanadi gas discovery matters for India’s energy security

Union Minister said the find, along with other discoveries in the area, could enable cluster development using shared facilities under the PNG Rules, 2025, potentially helping bring deepwater gas resources into production more efficiently. 

The find is significant because India imports nearly 90% of its crude oil and around 50% of its natural gas needs. Higher domestic gas production could help reduce import dependence, improve energy security and protect India from global supply disruptions and price fluctuations.

The discovery also supports India’s goal of increasing the share of natural gas in its energy mix to 15% by 2030. The government’s Rs 84,084-crore Samudra Manthan scheme aims to boost offshore exploration and unlock more domestic oil and gas reserves.

Earlier, ONGC said that it plans to invest around Rs 1 lakh crore over five years in deepwater and multi-deepwater exploration as it steps up efforts to identify new hydrocarbon resources, while the company reported three new hydrocarbon discoveries in its operated offshore acreage during FY26, Arun Kumar Singh, Chairman and CEO, ONGC, had said.

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