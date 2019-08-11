ONGC has vital role in reducing import of Hydrocarbon: Minister of State for Home Kishan Reddy

Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Saturday said that ONGC has a vital role in reducing the import of hydrocarbon.

"It is an honour to me that people from prestigious institutions are a part of the country's development. As we all know that in coming days our Prime Minister Modi ji has a target to reduce the import of Hydrocarbon by 10%," Reddy said during the 12th CEC meeting of ONGC here.

"The deadline for this has been set to 2022. Modi ji has set the target and ONGC has to play a vital role for its success," he said.

Reddy also thanked ONGC management for inviting him to the silver jubilee celebration of OBC and MOBC employees' welfare association.

"ONGC is also working internationally in about 20 countries and having 41 oil and gas projects. I am thankful to ONGC management and units from different parts of India," he said.

The minister said that the central government had to make 27% of registration to OBC people as it could happen due to its continuous violation. "Modi government is focusing on the backlogs of its rule and the future recruitment for new staff," he said.