One year of Pahalgam attack: From JeM audio to Army's stern warning, know key 5 updates

A year has passed since the Pahalgam attack on April 22, 2025, which saw merciless killings of tourists in the Valley. Victim families have not fully recovered even as life in the region has slowly returned to normal. Security has been tightened, but the key questions remain unanswered.

A year has passed since the Pahalgam attack on April 22, 2025, which saw merciless killings of tourists in the Valley. Victim families have not fully recovered even as life in the region has slowly returned to normal. Security has been tightened, but the key questions remain unanswered.

As the victims continue to seek full justice, and Kashmir still awaits complete normalcy, here are key updates on the first anniversary of Pahalgam attack.

-As a major safety measure, Jammu and Kashmir authorities have officially introduced a QR code-based system for Pahalgam and other major tourist destinations across Kashmir for identification purposes. The system digitally verifies in real-time the identities of people working in the tourism industry as pony-ride operators, photographers, hawkers, business owners and others.

- The Indian Army on Tuesday has reinstated its strong commitment to combating terrorism, saying that “India does not forget” and that justice will be delivered with resolve. The Army issued a strong message on social media platform X, highlighting that any action that crosses “the boundaries of humanity” will be faced with a decisive response. The post emphasised national unity and the country’s firm stance against terrorism.

-The family of the Pahalgam terror attack victim, the late Santosh Jagdale, remembered him on the eve of the first anniversary of the tragedy and urged the government to ensure such an incident does not happen in the future. Pragati Jagdale, wife of the late Santosh Jagdale, hailed India's retaliatory action, Operation Sindoor, while urging the Centre to recruit more individuals in the Indian armed forces.

Pragati Jagdale told ANI, “A year has passed, but I am still stuck on the Pahalgam attack. I did not know that he was no more; I thought maybe he had passed out, but he will survive once we take him to the hospital..” Santosh Jagdale's daughter, Asavari Jagdale, said that the families of the terror attack victims will get justice when India becomes a terrorism-free country.

- A new audio clip attributed to Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) commander Abdul Rauf has emerged only a day before the first anniversary of the Pahalgam terror attack. The audio talks about the terror organisation’s women wing, the Jamaat-al-Mominaat, and offers details regarding the efforts to spread its ideological network across Pakistan.

In the audio, Rauf claims, “From Karachi to Bahawalpur, from Bahawalpur to Peshawar, Jamaat-al-Mominaat is active across the country. On the orders of Masood Azhar, women are being invited towards four things - faith, prayers, jihad, and purdah.” He further claim that women are being “corrupted in the name of employment,” while also requesting them to stay away from television.

The message also targets the young men, with a call to discourage them from taking up jobs abroad. Officials say the wing is made to push extremist ideology while expanding the group's recruitment base among women.

- A 1,500+ page NIA chargesheet names 7 accused, including Pakistan-based handlers and operatives. The attack has been formally linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba and its proxy The Resistance Front, indicating an organised terror network rather than a lone incident.

On April 22, 2025, the nation was shocked as terror struck Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir. Pahalgam, known as a tourist spot with scenic beauty, was rendered in blood as Pakistan-backed terrorists entered a village and killed 26 people.