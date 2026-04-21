One year after Pahalgam attack: Families of victims share their grief and struggles, say 'It's a black day for us'

A year after the Pahalgam terror attack, the victims' families continue to cope with grief and unfulfilled government promises.

April 22, 2025, will forever be etched in the memories of many as the day terror struck the peaceful town of Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir. A tragic attack by terrorists resulted in the brutal killing of 26 people, leaving behind a deep scar on the victims’ families and the nation. As the first anniversary of the attack approaches, survivors and their loved ones continue to grapple with the emotional toll and the promises left unfulfilled by the government.

The Unforgettable Loss: A Year of Grief

Asavari Jagdale, the daughter of Santosh Jagdale, one of the victims, reflected on the harrowing journey her family has endured since the attack. She described the past year as a period of 'hell.' It has been a year since the Pahalgam terror attack, which she marks as a black day for her family. 'We were so happy when we planned the trip. Even when we reached Pahalgam, we were taking pictures, and then, in just one hour, our lives changed completely. A 25-year-old came with an AK-47 and asked us about our religion. Then, people were shot,' she recounted.

Asavari shared the immense pain of not only losing her father but also the ongoing struggle to cope with the unfulfilled promises made by the government. 'It would have been equally tough for the 25 other families who lost their loved ones,' she said, emphasising the shared pain and collective grief that has affected so many.

Her words highlight the unending anguish of families who have not only lost loved ones but also continue to deal with unmet promises of government support. 'My father was a firm support to me and my mother,' Asavari added, reflecting the emotional void left behind by his tragic death.

Broken Promises and Unmet Expectations

One year on, the families of the victims continue to wait for the fulfilment of promises made by the government. The wife of Prasanta Kumar Satapathy, another victim, shared her struggles as she adjusts to life without her husband. “It’s been almost a year. Life goes on, but not a single day has passed that I haven’t remembered him,” she said. Despite receiving some financial assistance, the promised government job for her and support for her child's education remain unfulfilled.

The lack of follow-through on these commitments has added to the frustration and despair felt by the families. "In other states, jobs have been provided based on qualifications," she noted, urging the government to honour its promises swiftly.

India’s Response: Operation Sindoor and Beyond

In response to the devastating attack, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, 2025, targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). The operation led to the destruction of several terror launchpads linked to groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, and Hizbul Mujahideen. Over 100 terrorists were killed in the strikes.

This military action triggered a four-day conflict marked by drone attacks and shelling from Pakistan. In retaliation, India targeted key radar installations in Lahore and Gurjanwala. The situation finally de-escalated after Pakistan’s military leadership contacted India’s Director General of Military Operations (DGMO), leading to a ceasefire agreement on May 10.

Continued Operations and Diplomatic Moves

The fight against terrorism did not end with Operation Sindoor. Operation Mahadev resulted in the elimination of three more terrorists connected to the Pahalgam attack. Additionally, India took significant diplomatic and economic actions, including terminating the Indus Waters Treaty and halting bilateral trade with Pakistan, signalling its firm stance against terrorism.

Moving Forward: A Shared Struggle for Justice

One year after the Pahalgam attack, the grief of the families remains, compounded by unmet promises and the unhealed wounds of loss. While military operations have been decisive in weakening terrorist networks, the fight for justice continues on the home front. The families of the victims, like Asavari Jagdale and Prasanta Kumar Satapathy’s wife, remain steadfast in their demand for justice and the fulfilment of the promises made to them. The tragedy may have rocked the foundations of many lives, but the resolve for justice is unwavering