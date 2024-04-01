'One Vehicle, One FASTag' rule starts today: Know what is it

'One Vehicle, One FASTag' norm has come force from Monday, April 1, official said. The new rule of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) aims to discourage the use of single FASTag for multiple vehicles or linking multiple FASTags to a particular vehicle. It will enhance the efficiency of the electronic toll collection system and provide seamless movement at toll plazas. "Multiple FASTags won't work... People who have multiple FASTags for one vehicle won't be able to use all of them from today (April 1)," the official told PTI.

Earlier, NHAI had extended the 'One Vehicle, One FASTag' initiative compliance deadline to March-end due to problems faced by Paytm FASTag users. Last month, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had advised customers as well as merchants of Paytm Payments Bank Ltd (PPBL) to shift their accounts to other banks by March 15.

Moreover, the Election Commission (EC) said new user fee (toll) rates on highways, which kicks in annually from April 1 across most of tolled highway stretches in the country, should be applicable only after the Lok Sabha elections. However, it has asked NHAI to go ahead with the calculation.

FASTag is an electronic toll collection system in India, operated by NHAI. It employs Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology for making toll payments directly from the prepaid or savings account linked to it or directly toll owner.

(With inputs from PTI)