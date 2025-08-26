One-time, one-way option for Central Government employees to switch to NPS, details here

Jr NTR's YRF spy standalone was 'never part of plan', source reveals after War 2 he was supposed to start..
INDIA
The Finance Ministry has introduced a one-time, one-way option for Central Government employees under the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) to switch to the NPS. The UPS subscribers can use this facility up to one year before their superannuation or three months before voluntary retirement.
There is good news for Central Government employees. Now they can switch to the New Pension Scheme. The Finance Ministry has introduced a one-time, one-way option for Central Government employees under the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) to switch to the NPS. The UPS subscribers can use this facility up to one year before their superannuation or three months before voluntary retirement.
The Finance Ministry has said in a notification, "It has been decided that a one-time, one-way switch facility from UPS to NPS shall be made available to all central government employees who have opted for UPS." However, after using the scheme, the employees will no longer be entitled to UPS benefits, including assured payouts. The government’s 4% differential contribution will be added to the individual’s NPS corpus at the time of exit.
All ministries and departments have been asked to inform eligible officials of this provision. This move has been taken to streamline pension benefits and provide flexibility while reinforcing NPS as a long-term retirement solution. There are 25,756 retired Central government subscribers eligible to receive additional benefits under UPS. The Union government introduced the UPS as an option under NPS for the employees of the Central government who are covered under the NPS. There is no proposal under consideration to extend such benefits to other pension schemes or sectors.
(With inputs from IANS.)