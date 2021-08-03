One terrorist killed in ongoing encounter operation at Kashmir's Bandipora

In the ongoing terrorist operation in the Chandaji area of Bandipora, an unidentified terrorist was killed as per reports. The encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said.

Kashmir zone police tweeted, "Encounter has started at Chandaji area of Bandipora. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice."

As the joint searching team of security forces launched the cordon and search operation on a specific input about the presence of terrorists in the area, the hiding terrorists fired upon the searching team when they zero in the suspected spot. The fire was retaliated a police officer said and an encounter started.

This is the first encounter to have taken place in the month of August. In July there were 13 encounters between security personnel and militants in UT of Jammu and Kashmir. Security forces claimed that they have killed 90 terrorists this year including the terrorist killed today.

Security forces also said that the number of killed terrorists is less than in previous years but this year only top commanders got killed and they claim it is a big success for the forces.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir police quoting IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar has published the list of ten most wanted terrorists of Kashmir who are alive and are on prime target of security forces.

Kashmir zone police tweeted, "Top 10 #targets: #Old #terrorists- Salim Parray, Yousuf Kantroo, Abbas Sheikh, Reyaz Shetergund, Farooq Nali, Zubair Wani & Ashraf Molvi. #New #terrorists- Saqib Manzoor, Umer Mustaq Khandey & Wakeel Shah: IGP Kashmir@JmuKmrPolice."