One terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora

File photo

One terrorist has been killed in an ongoing encounter between terrorists and security forces in a forested area of Jammu and Kashmir`s Bandipora on Wednesday, police said.

"One terrorist killed. One AK rifle and three magazines were recovered. The killed terrorist was a part of the newly infiltrated terror group. Search for other two terrorists is in progress," Jammu and Kashmir Police said in a tweet, quoting Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar.

The firefight between terrorists and security forces at the Salinder forest area broke out after a joint team of security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation based on specific information about the presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding, they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.