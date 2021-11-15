One terrorist gunned down in encounter Jammu and Kashmir

One terrorist has been killed in an ongoing encounter between terrorists and security forces at Hyderpora in Central Kashmir`s Srinagar district on Monday, officials said.

"One unidentified terrorist killed. Operation going on," police said.

"Encounter has started at Hyderpora, Srinagar. Police & Security Forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice," Kashmir Zone Police had tweeted.

The firefight between terrorists and security forces took place after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.