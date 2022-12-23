Search icon
One Rank One Pension: Union Cabinet announces revision of pension for defence personnel

Armed forces personnel who retired up to June 30, 2019 (excluding pre-mature retirees with effect from July 1, 2014) will be covered under this revisi

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Dec 23, 2022, 09:44 PM IST

Arrears will be paid in four half-yearly instalments. (File)

The Union Cabinet on Friday announced that it has approved the revision of pension for defence personnel under the One Rank One Pension regime.

The new revision will exert more financial pressure on the central government's exchequer. According to reports, this will entail an additional burden of Rs 8,450 crore on the government. It will benefit 25,13,002 defence personnel.

The Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur said in a press conference that the government will disburse an amount of Rs 23,638 crore as arrears from July 2019 and June 2022.

Pension of the past pensioners would be re-fixed on the basis of average minimum and maximum pension of defence forces retirees of calendar year 2018 in the same rank with the same length of service.

Armed forces personnel who retired up to June 30, 2019 (excluding pre-mature retirees with effect from July 1, 2014) will be covered under this revision.

Pension for those drawing above the average shall be protected.

The benefit would also be extended to family pensioners, including war widows and disabled pensioners, an official statement said.

Arrears will be paid in four half-yearly instalments.

However, all the family pensioners, including those receiving special or liberalised family pension and gallantry award winners, shall be paid arrears in one instalment.

