One person convicted for murder of Ola Cabs CEO's grandmother, sentenced to life imprisonment

Years after the gruesome murder of grandmother and aunt of Ola Cabs CEO Bhavish Agarwal, justice has been served. The Ludhiana court of additional sessions judge Ravdeep Singh Hundal has convicted one accused murderer to life imprisonment.

January 26, 2016 was a deadly day for Ola CEO’s paternal grandmother – Pushpawati Aggarwal and his paternal aunt- Dr Sarita Aggarwal. The two women were brutally murdered within the walls of their home in Sher-E-Punjab colony, Ludhiana on January 29, 2016.

Investigation into the murder led the police to arrest 30-year-old Sukhpal Singh alias Bagga, 30 from Phallewal village, Ludhiana. As per reports, he was the family’s old driver and had apparently stolen various valuables, including wallets, jewelry, from the house.

As announced by the court’s judgement on March 25, “…The prosecution has been able to prove on record the complete chain of events, which only points towards the guilt of the accused. Dr Sarita Aggarwal and Pushpawati Aggarwal were intentionally killed in a gruesome manner by causing multiple injuries by sharp edged weapons as well as by hammer on 29.01.2016…The accused suffered extra judicial confession.. by admitting his guilt. The articles which were taken away by the accused and were in the possession of the deceased ie. a purse containing ATM cards, a black and brown purse further containing two purses, two gold bangles, a broken knife used as a weapon of offence along with blood stained clothes of the accused, were recovered..”

As part of the judgement, the court has convicted the murdered under the sections 302 IPC (life imprisonment for murder of Sarita Aggarwal) and a huge fine of Rs 1 lakh, 302 IPC (life imprisonment for murder of Pushpawati Aggarwal) and fine of Rs 1 lakh and 404 IPC (three years of rigorous imprisonment and fine of Rs 10,000). The court has ordered that all sentences shall be run concurrently.

Surprisingly, the convict’s counsel has asked the court to take a ‘lenient view’ as he is a poor person and the sole earning family member taking care of his aged parents.

Refuting all appeals, the court said, “the object of sentencing is that an offender does not move unpunished and justice be done to the victims.. The sentences must be such which reflect the conscience of the society.”

“The convict was an ex-employee i.e. the driver of the complainant at his house. Certainly he was having access to the house of the complainant. He has committed double murder. The murders were committed in a very brutal and inhuman fashion. The two deceased women were helpless and attacked in a gruesome manner, but that does not justify infliction of death punishment. Ours is a civilized society, a tooth for a tooth and an eye for an eye ought not to be the criterion. As such this court is of the view this case does not fall in the category of ‘rarest of rare cases’ to impose death penalty”, the court said further.

Concluding its judgement as per the laws, the court said, “In view of the law laid down by the Supreme Court, if more than one life sentences are awarded, the court has to direct the same to run concurrently”.

Earlier, the family of the two women had suspected the now accused to be responsible for the crime as they had fired him from his job.

