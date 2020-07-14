'One Nation, One Ration Card' scheme launched in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri

The 'One Nation One Ration Card' scheme was on Monday launched in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K).

"The advantage of this scheme is that you can go to any corner of India and get your ration. People will benefit greatly from One Nation One Card," said Mohammad Nazir Sheikh, the District Development Commissioner (DDC) of Rajouri who launched the.scheme

One Nation One Nation Card is an initiative by the Government of India which enables ration cardholders to access PDS benefits from any fair price shop in the country. It is an electronic ration card portability scheme to make a single ration card eligible at any fair price shop in the country.

"The Central government has launched this initiative with the sole aim to mitigate the sufferings of the general public so that they can access government ration at any fair price shop in the country," said Sheikh.

The scheme aims to provide freedom to beneficiaries as they will not be tied to one PDS shop and will reduce their dependence on shop owners and curtail corruption.

"The biggest beneficiaries of the scheme are the migrant workers who move to other states to seek better jobs," he added.

"It`s a really good scheme, people outside the district or tehsil used to suffer a lot but now they can avail ration from anywhere, they won`t face any issue," said Mohd Naveed Magray, a local.

Earlier, it was reported that the Consumer Affairs and Public Distributor Department (CAPD) of Rajouri is working in this direction at blocks and panchayat levels.

'One Nation, One Ration Card' will help those labourers who migrate to other places in search of employment. This system will enable migrant workers and their family members to avail of food grains from any fair price shops in the country.

(With ANI inputs)