'One Nation One Legislative': PM Modi calls for technological boost to parliamentary system

Emphasising the resolve to strengthen the parliamentary system, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday proposed the idea of a "One Nation One Legislative Platform" with the aim to connect all the democratic units of the country.

Addressing the inaugural session of the 82nd All India Presiding Officers' Conference, Prime Minister said, "One of my ideas is 'One Nation One Legislative' platform, a portal that will not only give a technological boost to our parliamentary system but also work to connect all the democratic units of the country."

"Can we think of setting a separate time for quality debate as well? A debate with dignity and seriousness. There no one should make political comments on anyone. In a way, it will be the healthiest time of the House and a healthy day. Can 3-4 days be reserved in the House in a year in which public representatives doing something special for the society will share their experience?" Prime Minister Modi stated.

Emphasizing India's diversity, he said, "In our stride of thousands of years, the divine stream of unity flows through our diversity."

Prime Minister said the traditions and arrangements of the Parliament and Legislative Assemblies should be Indian in nature.

"Our policies, our laws should strengthen the spirit of Indianness. the resolve of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' should be there. Our own conduct in the house should be according to Indian values. It is the responsibility of all of us," he said.

Underlining the fundamental role of States in the federal system of the country, Prime Minister Modi said Democracy is not just a system but a natural tendency of India.

"Democracy is not just a system in India. Democracy is India's nature and natural tendency. We have to take the country to new heights in the coming years. These resolutions will be fulfilled only by 'Sabka Prayas' (everyone's effort). And in democracy and the federal system of India, when we talk about 'Sabka Prayas' then the states play a key role," he stated.

He stressed that with the efforts of everyone the nation achieved new heights. "Be it the solution to long-pending issues of Northeast or completion of big development projects halted for decades - there are numerous works like these that have been completed by the nation in the last few years. The biggest example is the nation's fight against COVID," Prime Minister said."

The nation fought this big battle in unity by bringing all the states together, this is historic in itself. Today India has crossed the milestone of 110 crore vaccine doses. Something that seemed impossible once is now becoming possible," he added.

The All India Presiding Officers' Conference (AIPOC), the apex body of the Legislatures in India, is celebrating its hundred years in 2021.

To commemorate the centennial year of AIPOC, the 82nd edition of the All India Presiding Officers' Conference is being held in Shimla on November 17 and November 18. The first Conference was held in Shimla in 1921.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh were also present at today's event.