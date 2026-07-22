'One Nation, One Emotion': Aditya Thackeray calls for July 24 protest, urges people to stand with Wangchuk, Dipke

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray has appealed to citizens to gather for a peaceful protest at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Park in Mumbai on July 24.

Amid the ongoing protest over the alleged NEET paper leak and the broader concerns surrounding the education system, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray has appealed to citizens to gather for a peaceful protest at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Park in Mumbai on July 24.

The protest will be held to protest the alleged brutal crackdown on the protesting students in Delhi, their arrests, and the alleged use of force against Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and other MPs during their demonstrations across the country.

The Shive Sena (UBT) MLA said that the protest, which will be titled "One Nation, One Emotion", will be peaceful and non-partisan. While making the announcement, Thackeray urged citizens to gather at the venue on July 24.

Thackeray appeals people to join

Urging the citizens to participate in the protest on Friday, Thackeray said the gathering will start at 4 pm, further appealing to them to also carry the tricolour in hand while singing the national anthem at 5 pm.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Thackeray wrote, "The purpose of this event is to demonstrate that Maharashtra stands firmly behind the brave youth fighting for the nation. If you stand with Sonam Wangchuk, Abhijeet Dipke, and the other protesting youth at Jantar Mantar, then do come."



This peaceful protest is against the brutal oppression in Delhi, the detentions of… — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) July 22, 2026

After the detention of Rahul Gandhi and other MPs during a protest outside PM Modi's residence on Tuesday, Thackeray made the announcement in which he appealed to citizens to join the protest if they are against what he described as a dictatorial approach. He stated, "If this can happen to them, it can certainly happen to you tomorrow. If you oppose the dictatorial tendency that led to the brutal use of force against the women and men at that protest, then do come. This is a peaceful protest by all patriots."

Aditya Thackeray along with his father and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray visited the Jantar Mantar protest site on Tuesday to show the party's support to the CJP protestors. He was seen sharing stage with Uddhav Thackeray, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke and other spokesperson of the party. Uddhav showed the party's support by making a strong speech at the site. ". We could not have got the freedom sans the sacrifices of people, the Britishers would think them as terrorists, now I feel those who consider you as a terrorist, have they come from abroad?... Nothing would be achieved by ousting a person, the government should change... Those who tried to divide, that wall has been broken, there is one nation, one emotion... We will be together, " he said.

While talking to reporters, Shiv Sena UBT MLA Aaditya Thackeray said, "We stand firmly with the students. They are asking for accountability in the education system. What we are seeing is not accountability, but arrogance from the Modi government. This is going to cost the BJP very dearly. Already, people who supported the Prime Minister and the BJP at one point are feeling disappointed and betrayed...What we are seeing now is the complete dismantling of even normal days, forget "acche din".

Various politcial leaders from across party lines came in support of the CJP and their protestors after the clash between the Delhi police, security personnel and protesting people near the parliament while they reached there as part of their 'Sansad March' on Monday. Many Opposition leaders have accused the Centre of unleashing brutality on the protestors through Delhi Police to curb their voices and suppress their agitation.