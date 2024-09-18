Twitter
'One Nation, One Election' approved by Centre: What it means for India's election system?

The Union Cabinet has approved the 'One Nation, One Election' proposal for simultaneous national and state elections.

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Sep 18, 2024, 04:20 PM IST

'One Nation, One Election' approved by Centre: What it means for India's election system?
All you need to know about 'One Nation, One Election' plan
The Union Cabinet has approved a significant push for 'One Nation, One Election,' a proposal to hold simultaneous Lok Sabha (national) and state assembly elections across India. This decision is based on a report by a panel led by former President Ram Nath Kovind. The plan includes holding elections for urban bodies and panchayats within a 100-day window. According to the panel, there is unanimous support for starting simultaneous elections, possibly beginning in 2029. Key members of the panel include Home Minister Amit Shah and Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal. However, the report also highlights the need for a legal approach to align current electoral cycles, especially in cases of hung assemblies, no-confidence motions, or defections.

What is 'One Nation, One Election'?

The idea behind this concept is to conduct Lok Sabha and state assembly elections at the same time across the entire country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has long supported this plan, believing it will make the electoral process smoother and more efficient.

Benefits of simultaneous elections

Supporters argue that holding elections together would save a lot of money and improve administrative efficiency. It may also increase voter turnout, as people could vote for national and state representatives on the same day. For example, the 2019 Lok Sabha election cost around ₹60,000 crore, including expenses for political parties and the Election Commission of India. Additionally, elections require large numbers of security personnel, and the regular work of the government is often interrupted during election periods. Holding joint elections would reduce these disruptions.

History of simultaneous election

Simultaneous elections were common in the early years of India’s democracy. The first general elections in 1951-52 were held along with all the Vidhan Sabha (state assembly) elections. This system continued until 1967 when some assemblies were dissolved early, causing elections to be held separately in the following years.

Progress so far

Although the realignment of election cycles hasn’t happened yet, the idea has been discussed for many years. The Election Commission of India has expressed support for simultaneous elections in meetings with the Law Commission, including in 2022. Past law commissions, such as the one in 1999 and again in 2018, also recommended bringing back joint elections.

Challenges and opposition

Despite its potential advantages, the proposal faces several challenges. Critics argue that simultaneous elections could overshadow local issues with national concerns and may give the central government more influence over state politics. Implementing this change would also require several amendments to the Constitution, needing approval by two-thirds of Parliament and at least half of the states. Changes to key articles in the Constitution and the Representation of People’s Act, 1951, are necessary. Additionally, the logistics of organizing elections, including the availability of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and sufficient staff, make this a complex task.

In conclusion, while the concept of 'One Nation, One Election' promises several benefits, it also presents significant hurdles, both legal and logistical, that need to be addressed before it can be implemented.

