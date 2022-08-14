Punjab Governor gives nod to 'One MLA, One Pension' Bill, CM Mann says 'will save lot of tax'

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday announced that Governor Banwarilal Purohit has approved the 'One MLA-One Pension' bill, which he claims will save the public money.

In a tweet on Saturday, CM Mann said, "I am very happy to inform Punjabis that the Governor has given his assent to One MLA-One Pension Bill. The government has issued a notification."

The Governor's approval comes nearly three months after the bill was approved by the state cabinet. The Punjab cabinet paved the way in May for the implementation of the 'one MLA-one pension' policy announced by CM Mann after the formation of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab.

In the last session, the Punjab Vidhan Sabha had passed amending clause 3(1) of “The Punjab State Legislature Members (Pension and Medical Facilities Regulation) Act, 1977” to give MLAs one pension (irrespective of the number of terms served) at new rate of Rs 60,000 per month plus dearness allowance as applicable to the pensioners of the Punjab Government.

This had replaced the previous provision under which an MLA was paid a pension of Rs 15,000 per month plus dearness allowance (as applicable to Punjab government pensioners) for the first term and an additional pension of Rs 10,000 plus dearness allowance (as applicable to Punjab government pensioners) for each subsequent term.

The state government’s move is expected to save around Rs 19.53 crore per annum.