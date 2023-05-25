Search icon
One man's ego denied President constitutional privilege to inaugurate new Parliament: Congress

The Congress' attack comes a day after as many as 20 opposition parties announced their decision to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building by Modi.

Reported By:PTI| Edited By: PTI |Source: PTI |Updated: May 25, 2023, 11:02 AM IST

One man's ego denied President constitutional privilege to inaugurate new Parliament: Congress
After the Opposition boycott call, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance had also launched a sharp counterattack (File)

New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday stepped up its attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the inauguration of the new Parliament building, saying "one man's ego and desire for self-promotion" has denied the first tribal woman president her constitutional privilege to inaugurate the complex.

Nineteen Opposition parties, including the Congress, Left, TMC, SP and AAP, came together to jointly announce the boycott, saying they find no value in a new building when the "soul of democracy has been sucked out". Separately, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said if Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla does not inaugurate the new Parliament building, his party would not attend.

In a tweet, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "Yesterday, President Draupadi Murmu inaugurated the country's largest judicial campus at the Jharkhand High Court complex in Ranchi. It is one man's ego and desire for self-promotion that has denied the first Adivasi woman President her Constitutional privilege to inaugurate the new Parliament building in New Delhi on May 28th."

"Ashoka the Great, Akbar the Great, Modi the Inaugurate," Ramesh said.

After the Opposition boycott call, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance had also launched a sharp counterattack, calling the opposition stand a "blatant affront to democratic ethos and constitutional values of our great nation".

The 19 Opposition parties in their joint statement said Prime Minister Modi's decision to inaugurate the new Parliament building by himself, "completely sidelining President Droupadi Murmu, is not only a grave insult but a direct assault on our democracy which demands a commensurate response".

