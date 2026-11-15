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‘One lip kiss please’: Rajasthan man harasses Thai YouTuber JustKeth on camera

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Rajasthan Shamed: French-Thai woman harassed, caught on cam

A man allegedly made an inappropriate request for a kiss on the lips while Thai-French YouTuber JustKeth was livestreaming in Udaipur, leaving her visibly uncomfortable and prompting criticism on social media.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Nov 15, 2026, 02:12 PM IST

Rajasthan Shamed: French-Thai woman harassed, caught on cam
The incident was recorded during her live broadcast and has since spread across social media. (Credit: Twitter)
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Thai-French YouTuber and IRL streamer JustKeth allegedly faced harassment during a nighttime livestream in Udaipur, Rajasthan, after a man approached her and asked for a kiss on the lips.

The incident was recorded during her live broadcast and has since spread across social media. The clip shows the streamer interacting with her viewers outdoors when the man approaches her. Instead of asking for a selfie, he allegedly makes an inappropriate request for a lip kiss. JustKeth clearly refuses, while her expression and reaction show that she is uncomfortable with the interaction.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by justketh (@justketh_irl)

Streamer shares video of the encounter

JustKeth later shared the clip across her streaming platforms, including Instagram and YouTube. The video has since attracted attention online, with viewers criticising the man's behaviour. The encounter took place in front of her livestream audience, meaning viewers could watch her reaction as the interaction unfolded.

Her refusal was clear, but the incident has raised questions about the behaviour of people approaching women, particularly foreign visitors, in public spaces.

Social media users criticise man's conduct

An X user, @iNikhilsaini, also shared the video and criticised the behaviour of men who allegedly assume that foreign women visiting India would be more open to inappropriate advances because of their nationality.

Several users expressed shock at the man's request and questioned why he thought it was acceptable to ask a woman he had just approached for physical intimacy.

The incident has also renewed online discussions about the safety and treatment of foreign women travelling in India.

No police complaint or official response reported

As of November 15, there have been no reported details about the man's identity, a police complaint or any action taken by the authorities. No official statement regarding the incident has been reported so far. The video continues to circulate on social media, where users have been discussing the streamer’s experience.

JustKeth is known for outdoor and travel livestreams. During her ongoing visit to India, she has streamed from several destinations, including Mumbai, Udaipur and Jaipur.

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