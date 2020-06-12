One killed, three injured as Nepal Army opens fire on Indo-Nepal border in Bihar

One person was killed and three others were injured in alleged unprovoked firing by the Nepal Army on the Indo-Nepal border in Sitamarhi district of Bihar, the Seema Suraksha Bal (SSB) confirmed.

According to a local eyewitness account, the group of Indians were farming in the area were fired upon.

"I have informed the state government about this incident. The district administration is taking action. We are monitoring everything," SSB IG Sanjay Kumar told ANI.

The incident is of Janaki Nagar Border located in Lalbandi area under Sonbarsa police station area.

Nepali forces said they resorted to firing after Indians were trying to cross the India Nepal border. Nepal's Armed Police Force (APF) Personnel at Narayanpur, Sarlahi border claimed that clashes erupted after a group of Indian nationals "forcefully" tried to enter Nepal via the border point. Nepali media reports claimed that APF personnel fired at least ten shots in the air to disperse the Indians.

The injured have been brought to town for treatment. Local people said that an Indian citizen has been captured by the Nepal Army.

According to the information received, the deceased identified as Dikesh Kumar was 25 years old. Two of the injured were identified as Umesh Ram, who was shot on his right arm, and Uday Thakur, who was shot in the right thigh.

The incident has come at a time of increased border row between India and Nepal. The Nepali government last month issued a new map showing Indian territories of Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura as its own irking New Delhi. On Saturday, the Nepali parliament will vote on the amendment of Nepal map in the coat of arms which is expected to deepen the row.

At present, both the Seema Suraksha Bal (SSB) and the local police of Lalbandi are positioned at the border. The Nepal army is camping on the Narayanpur border.

Meanwhile, massive protests have been happening against Nepali Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli in the country over lack of ability to contain the COVID-19 crisis and corruption. Demonstrators have been demanding Oli's resignation.

(With inputs from WION's Sidhant Sibal and ANI)