One jawan martyred, two injured in suspicious IED blast in J&K's Akhnoor

The blast happened when the troops were moving around in an Army truck, injuring three personnel.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 17, 2019, 08:38 PM IST

One Army jawan was martyred and two others injured in a suspicious blast in Akhnoor of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday. 

According to sources, quoted by news agency ANI, the blast happened when the troops were moving around in an Army truck, injuring three personnel.

 

One of the injured succumbed to his injuries while he was being treated at the Military hospital in Udhampur.

The martyred soldier was identified as Hav Santosh Kumar, a resident of village Pura Bhadauria in Uttar Pradesh's Agra.


(This is a developing story. More details awaited)

