One jawan martyred, three missing as avalanche hits Army post in Kupwara

At least one jawan of the Indian Army was martyred and three went missing after an avalanche hit their post in the Tangdhar area of Kupwara district in J&K on Wednesday. A search and rescue operation has been launched to find out the missing personnel.

#UPDATE Army sources: Three Army jawans are missing in the avalanche which hit their post in the Tangdhar area of Kupwara. Other jawans have been rescued by the security forces. #JammuAndKashmir https://t.co/TE7bSZqKIM — ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2019

In another incident, an avalanche hit the Army post in the Gurez sector of Bandipora district. It is feared that some soldiers are trapped under the ice and attempts are being made rescue the trapped jawans.

On Saturday, two army personnel were martyred in the southern Siachen Glacier region after an army patrol party at an altitude of 18,000 feet was hit by an avalanche during wee hours.

Immediately after the incident, members of the Avalanche Rescue Team rushed to the spot and engaged in an operation to rescue the personnel trapped under a thick layer of snow. A rescue chopper was also deployed in the region to spot further causes of threat.

Despite all attempts, though, two army personnel succumbed to their injuries inside the avalanche. The rest of the patrol party was, however, rescued in the operation and airlifted by helicopters to the Army Base Camp for treatment.