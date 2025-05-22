A jawan lost his life during the ongoing operation against terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar. Earlier in the day, two terrorists were gunned down by the security forces in an encounter which is currently underway in the Singhpora area in Kishtwar.

A jawan lost his life during the ongoing operation against terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar. Earlier in the day, two terrorists were gunned down by the security forces in an encounter which is currently underway in the Singhpora area in Kishtwar.

"During the ongoing operation, fierce gunfight is continuing. One of our bravehearts sustained grievous injuries in the exchange of fire and has succumbed despite best medical efforts. Operation is in progress," Indian Army's White Knight Corps wrote on X.

The joint operation, codenamed 'Operation Trashi', saw the deployment of additional troops after the gunfight erupted. Meanwhile, efforts are underway to eliminate the terrorists, the Army's White Knight Corps said in a post on 'X'.

Earlier last week, three Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists were eliminated in separate anti-terror actions in the Nadir village of Tral area in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district. The operations come amid intensified security efforts in various parts of Jammu and Kashmir after the deadly Pahalgam attack that had claimed 26 innocent lives.