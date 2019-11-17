Trending#

One jawan killed, two injured in suspicious blast in J&K's Akhnoor

The blast happened when the troops were moving around in an Army truck, injuring three personnel.


Updated: Nov 17, 2019, 06:16 PM IST

One Army jawan was killed and two others injured in a suspicious blast in Akhnoor of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday. 

According to sources, quoted by news agency ANI, the blast happened when the troops were moving around in an Army truck, injuring three personnel.

One of the injured succumbed to his injuries while he was being treated at the Military hospital in Udhampur.

(This is a developing story. More details awaited)

