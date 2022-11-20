One eye on Mainpuri, other on Rampur: BJP eyes SP citadel after Azam Khan's disqualification, gets 'Nawab' support

Representational Image

The BJP is leaving no stone unturned to claim a victory in Mainpuri Lok Sabha bypoll, which was earlier represented by Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav. While SP has fielded Akhilesh Yadav’s wife Dimple Yadav to take forward MSY’s legacy while the BJP has fielded Raghuraj Shakya.

In the meanwhile, the ruling party is equally focused eyeing a win in Rampur Assembly by-election as it aims to capture the seat that has been the bastion of SP leader Azam Khan. The seat is going to bypoll following Khan’s disqualification from the Assembly over his conviction in a 2019 hate speech case.

The Rampur Assembly seat has a sizeable population of Pasmanda Muslims, which the BJP has been eyeing. Earlier this year, the BJP had won Rampur and Azamgarh Lok Sabha seats in by-elections which were held after Khan and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav vacated their constituencies following their election to the stat Assembly.

A win in Rampur Assembly seat will not only cement BJP’s dominance in the state’s electoral politics but also cause a big dent to the SP citadel.

The Rampur by-poll will see to a two-way contest between BJP’s Akash Saxena, who lost the seat to Azam Khan in March, the SP nominee Asim Raja, who is considered a close confidante of Khan. Raja had lost the Lok Sabha bypoll to the BJP’s Ghanshyam Singh Lodhi by more than 42,192 votes in June.

The Indian Express quoted party insiders saying that the BJP sees this is as a golden opportunity to establish its dominance in a seat that Azam Khan has won 10 times since 1980s. Following his disqualification and conviction, Khan will not be able to vote in the upcoming by-election with his name removed from the electoral roll under a provision of the Representation of the People Act.

The BJP believes that Khan’s popularity in the region had faded and he is longer supported by people of Rampur. “People are seeing what kind of person he is. The way he has cheated the people of Rampur for his personal benefits is shameful, and the people have seen it,” The Indian Express quoted a BJP leader as saying.

The party’s focus on winning the Rampur Assembly by-poll can be gauged from the fact that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy CMs Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak are expected to campaign soon in the constituency. On the other hand, the Samajwadi Party continues to bank on Khan’s popularity, something which didn’t work for it in the Lok Sabha by-poll.

On Saturday, the BJP received a shot in the arm, as for the first time ever, a Congress leader gave his tactic support to Saxena, creating an upheaval in his entire party. Nawab Kazim Ali Khan, a long-time rival of Khan, belongs to the erstwhile family of nawabs of Rampur.

A scion of the local royal family, Kazim Ali has been a five-time MLA from Rampur and his hostility with SP veteran Mohd Azam Khan, whose disqualification has necessitated the by poll in Rampur, has already acquired legendary proportions.

Akash, meanwhile, is the son of former party MP from Rampur, Shiv Bahadur Saxena.

In 2017, Azam Khan won Rampur by more than 46,000 votes, down from 63,269 votes five years earlier. He was one of the most powerful ministers in the previous Akhilesh Yadav-led government. He vacated the seat getting elected to the Lok Sabha from Rampur parliamentary constituency in 2019. In the subsequent Assembly bypoll, his wife Tanzeen emerged victorious though her winning margin came down to 7,716 votes.