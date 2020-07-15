'One exam doesn’t define who you are': PM Modi's message to CBSE students unhappy with results

In a message to students who are not happy with their CBSE Class 10th and 12th results, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said one exam does not define a person as everyone is blessed with numerous talents.

Modi's message to students came as the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday declared class 10th results. The class 12th CBSE results were declared on Monday.

"Congratulations to all my young friends who have successfully passed their Class X and XII CBSE examinations. Wishing them the very best for their future endeavours," Modi said in a tweet.

In another tweet, he said, "For those who aren’t happy with their CBSE Class X and XII results, I want to tell them- one exam doesn’t define who you are. Each of you is blessed with numerous talents. Live life to the fullest. Never lose hope, always look ahead. You will do wonders!"

According to CBSE, a pass percentage of 91.46% has been seen in the class 10 examination. A total of 18.73 lakh students appeared in the exam, out of which 17.13 lakh students passed. Over 1.84 lakh students scored above 90% and more than 41,000 students scored above 95% marks.

The CBSE had declared the class 12th results on Monday, announcing that 88.78% students passed the board exam this year. A total of 11.92 lakh candidates had appeared for the Class 12 examination in 2020. Over 1.57 lakh students have scored above 90%, while over 38,000 have scored more than 95% marks.

The board did not announce any merit list this year in view of the exceptional circumstances amid the COVID-19 pandemic.