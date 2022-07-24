Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

One dead, three injured after three-storey building collapses in Delhi's Mustafabad; rescue op underway

The incident was reported at around 5 am and three fire tenders were rushed to spot, said Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 24, 2022, 11:05 AM IST

One dead, three injured after three-storey building collapses in Delhi's Mustafabad; rescue op underway
Delhi building collapse - ANI

One person was killed and three others injured after a three-storey building collapsed in Delhi’s Mustafabad area today, the Fire Department said. 

Four people have been rescued and sent to the hospital. Meanwhile, a search operation is underway to find if more people are trapped under the rubble. 

The incident was reported at around 5 am and three fire tenders were rushed to spot, said Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service.

The officials said that first and second floors of the building collapsed near Babu Nagar Chane Wali Gali in Mustafabad.  

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Delhi man's body found stuffed in a refrigerator
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.