One dead, three injured after three-storey building collapses in Delhi's Mustafabad; rescue op underway

One person was killed and three others injured after a three-storey building collapsed in Delhi’s Mustafabad area today, the Fire Department said.

Four people have been rescued and sent to the hospital. Meanwhile, a search operation is underway to find if more people are trapped under the rubble.

Delhi | A house collapsed at around 5am from the Babu Nagar Chane Wali Gali Mustafabad. Total 3 fire tenders were rushed to the site. So far 4 persons have been rescued & sent to the hospital. Search for more people ongoing: Fire officials pic.twitter.com/0aVMDURyzM July 24, 2022

The incident was reported at around 5 am and three fire tenders were rushed to spot, said Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service.

The officials said that first and second floors of the building collapsed near Babu Nagar Chane Wali Gali in Mustafabad.