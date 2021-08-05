One dead, 11 injured in IED blast by Maoists in Chhattisgarh

At least one person was killed while eleven others were injured in an improvised explosion device (IED) blast by Maoists at Ghotiya in Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh on Thursday morning.

Dantewada SP Abhishek Pallav said the incident occurred at around 7:30 am today. He informed that the Maoists blew up the Bolero car by detonating a landmine near Ghotia village of Malewahi police station area. One person, Dhan Singh, has died in this incident.

He said that some people were going from Balaghat in Madhya Pradesh to Telangana in a Bolero car on Thursday morning. The car reached near Ghotia village at around 7.30 am, when the Naxalites detonated the landmine. The car has been damaged in this incident.

The police officer said that after getting information about the incident, security forces were rushed to the spot and the injured were rushed to the hospital where Dhan Singh succumbed to his injuries.

He said that five people have been admitted to the district hospital out of the injured, while 6 other injured have been discharged after first aid. Police have registered a case and an operation against Naxalites is going on in the area.