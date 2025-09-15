Day after PM Modi's visit, protesters clash with security forces in Manipur's Churachandpur

PM Modi visited Manipur for the first time since ethnic clashes broke out between Kuki and Meitei communities more than two years ago, in May 2023. PM Modi addressed a public rally in the Kuki stronghold of Churachandpur and Meitei-dominated Imphal, promising to make the state a "symbol of peace."

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit, there were tensions in Churachandpur district of Manipur on Sunday. A mob clashed with security forces while protesting the detention of two youths for allegedly vandalising banners and cutouts put up for PM Modi's trip -- the first since ethnic violence broke out in the northeastern state in 2023. On the night of Thursday (September 11), many banners and cutouts at Pearsonmun and Phailien Bazaar were vandalised, after which several youths were detained. While most of them were released after police questioning, two youths were kept in custody, according to officials.

What happened in Churachandpur and what did police say?

A group of protesters began demonstrating near the Churachandpur police station to demand the immediate release of the two youths in custody. The situation escalated as the protesters hurled stones at the security forces. Tensions eased after the police released the two youths in question. Police had previously claimed that the two had been arrested. "The two individuals were not randomly detained as claimed by the protesters, but were picked up from the site of vandalism for questioning," an officer of the district police said in a statement, PTI reported.

What was on PM Modi's Manipur visit agenda?

PM Modi visited Manipur on Saturday for the first time since ethnic clashes broke out between Kuki and Meitei communities more than two years ago, in May 2023. PM Modi addressed a public rally in the Kuki stronghold of Churachandpur and Meitei-dominated Imphal, promising to make the state a "symbol of peace." The PM also met the people affected by the violence and inaugurated a slew of development projects.