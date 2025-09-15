Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Kuldeep Yadav creates history, becomes first player to...

Bigg Boss 19: Nagma Mirajkar, Natalia Janoszek evicted from Salman Khan show in shocking double elimination

‘No handshake, no eye contact’: India skips customary post-match gesture after 7-wicket win over Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025

Lokah Chapter 1 box office collection day 18: Kalyani Priyadarshan film beats Manjummel Boys to become second highest-grossing Malayalam film after...

Bad news for US, NATO as Russia fires hypersonic cruise missile and bombers during drills, check details

Tech giant Microsoft's OpenAI takes BIG step in India to bring AI integration classrooms, set to...

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav blitz, Kuldeep Yadav magic hand India 7-wicket win over Pakistan

'Anti-immigration' protesters in London caught enjoying Indian street food, video goes viral, Internet says, 'Brits love for curry...', WATCH

77th Emmy Awards 2025: When and where to watch ceremony in India; Severance, Adolescence lead nominations list

PM Modi to flag off Amrit Bharat Express, Vande Bharat train in this Indian state on Sept 15; check details

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Day after PM Modi's visit, protesters clash with security forces in Manipur's Churachandpur

Day after PM Modi's visit, Manipur's Churachandpur sees violent protest

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Kuldeep Yadav creates history, becomes first player to...

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Kuldeep Yadav creates history, becomes first player t

Bigg Boss 19: Nagma Mirajkar, Natalia Janoszek evicted from Salman Khan show in shocking double elimination

Bigg Boss 19: Nagma Mirajkar, Natalia Janoszek evicted from Salman Khan show

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...

Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with

From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

HomeIndia

INDIA

Day after PM Modi's visit, protesters clash with security forces in Manipur's Churachandpur

PM Modi visited Manipur for the first time since ethnic clashes broke out between Kuki and Meitei communities more than two years ago, in May 2023. PM Modi addressed a public rally in the Kuki stronghold of Churachandpur and Meitei-dominated Imphal, promising to make the state a "symbol of peace."

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Sep 15, 2025, 01:04 AM IST

Day after PM Modi's visit, protesters clash with security forces in Manipur's Churachandpur
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit, there were tensions in Churachandpur district of Manipur on Sunday. A mob clashed with security forces while protesting the detention of two youths for allegedly vandalising banners and cutouts put up for PM Modi's trip -- the first since ethnic violence broke out in the northeastern state in 2023. On the night of Thursday (September 11), many banners and cutouts at Pearsonmun and Phailien Bazaar were vandalised, after which several youths were detained. While most of them were released after police questioning, two youths were kept in custody, according to officials.

What happened in Churachandpur and what did police say?

A group of protesters began demonstrating near the Churachandpur police station to demand the immediate release of the two youths in custody. The situation escalated as the protesters hurled stones at the security forces. Tensions eased after the police released the two youths in question. Police had previously claimed that the two had been arrested. "The two individuals were not randomly detained as claimed by the protesters, but were picked up from the site of vandalism for questioning," an officer of the district police said in a statement, PTI reported.

What was on PM Modi's Manipur visit agenda?

PM Modi visited Manipur on Saturday for the first time since ethnic clashes broke out between Kuki and Meitei communities more than two years ago, in May 2023. PM Modi addressed a public rally in the Kuki stronghold of Churachandpur and Meitei-dominated Imphal, promising to make the state a "symbol of peace." The PM also met the people affected by the violence and inaugurated a slew of development projects.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Singer Akon's wife files for divorce just days ahead of their 29th anniversary
Singer Akon's wife files for divorce just days ahead of their 29th anniversary
Bigg Boss 19: Nagma Mirajkar, Natalia Janoszek evicted from Salman Khan show in shocking double elimination
Bigg Boss 19: Nagma Mirajkar, Natalia Janoszek evicted from Salman Khan show
Ankita Lokhande's husband Vicky Jain hospitalised after 'painful accident' in Mumbai, gets 45 stitches
Ankita Lokhande's husband Vicky Jain hospitalised after 'painful accident'
As Elvish Yadav turns 28, here are 5 controversial moments that shook his career
As Elvish Yadav turns 28, here are 5 controversial moments that shook his career
Bad news for US, NATO as Russia fires hypersonic cruise missile and bombers during drills, check details
Bad news for US, NATO: Russia fires Zircon hypersonic missile during drills
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE