Once Stalin takes oath as CM, resume sand mining says DMK Leader - BJP, MNM react

BJP spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathy said that he has filed and complaint regarding this with Election Commission and also shared the complaint ID.

The Tamil Nadu BJP has approached the Election Commission pertaining to a campaign speech by DMK's Karur candidate, V Senthil Balaji, who told a large gathering that they could resume (illegal) river sand mining after the DMK's Chief Ministerial candidate MK Stalin takes the oath.

In a video of the incident, Balaji is heard saying, "If Stalin takes oath at 11 am, by 11:05 you yourselves can take the bullock carts to the riverbed, no official will obstruct you. If they do block you, just call me, that official won't be here anymore."

BJP spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathy said that he has filed and complaint regarding this with the Election Commission and also shared the complaint ID.

Makkal Needhi Maiam President Kamal Hasan was quick to react and mentioned that his party's candidate for Perundurai constituency, Nandakumar, was the one who approached the Court to prevent illegal sand mining and won the legal battle.

"Even after being a victim of targeted revenge attacks, he didn’t back down and continues to work of the people. This is the difference between Makkal Needhi Maiam and the Kazhagams(referring to the main Dravidian parties the DMK and AIADMK," he said.