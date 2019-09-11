Onam 2019: Quotes, Facebook & WhatsApp messages, SMS for your loves ones

The festival of harvest is here. Onam Festival falls during the Malayali month of Chingam (Aug - Sep) and marks the homecoming of legendary King Mahabali. Onam has four main days of festivities.

It is the beginning of the Chingam, the first month of Malyalam calander (Kollavarsham). The most important day falls on Thiru Onam. The celebrations begin almost 10 days before Thiru Onam. Atham marks the beginning of the rituals'.

It is a harvest festival and is celebrated with joy and enthusiasm all over the state by people of all communities. According to a popular legend, the festival is celebrated to welcome King Mahabali, whose spirit is said to visit Kerala at the time of Onam.

Here are some of the top messages :

1. Hereby wishing you and your family a happy Onam. Have a nice feast!

2. Oru thumba poovinte chiriyumayi / Thiruvona naal vannethi / Ende priya suhrithinu / Hridayam niranja Onashamsakal.

3. Ente chinguvinum / Avalude achanum / Snehathinteyum santhoshathinteyum Onasamkal.

4. We celebrate Onam to commemorate a glorious past. All of us yearn for a time like that of King Mahabali, a time when prosperity, joy and love blended. But in order to realize this dream we need to put forward sustained efforts. Happy Onam

5. May this Onam you and your family be in good health and let your life flow with happiness. Wish you a very Happy Onam!

6. Onam is the time for pookalam on floor / Children on swings / tiger clad men with hunters behind them / People enjoying sadyas with family. Let this Onam bring joy and prosperity to all. Happy Onam!

7. “Poovili, Poovili, Ponnonamayi…..I wish you a very Happy Onam.”

8. “O–ORumayude; N–Nanmayude; A–AGhoshangalude; M–Malayaliyude; Onam Varavayi. Happy Onam!”

9. This Onam may you be showered with Good luck, prosperity and happiness, have a wonderful Onam.

10. Mat this spirit of Onam remains everywhere whatever you do, whatever you think, whatever you hope in your life. Happy Onam!