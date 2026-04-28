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'On verge of stopping ops': Why are major Indian airlines sending SOS to government?

At least three airlines, including Tata Group-owned Air India, have asked the government to control the price of aviation turbine fuel (ATF), which contributes to about 40 percent of an airline's operating cost.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Apr 28, 2026, 06:03 PM IST

'On verge of stopping ops': Why are major Indian airlines sending SOS to government?
The Federation of Indian Airlines has written a letter to the Ministry of Civil Aviation (Photo credit: ANI).
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A number of major Indian airlines have warned the central government that they are on the verge of halting operations due to a dramatic hike in fuel prices triggered by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. At least three companies, including Tata Group-owned Air India, have asked the Centre to control the price of aviation turbine fuel (ATF), which contributes to about 40 percent of an airline's operating cost.

What do the airlines say?

The Federation of Indian Airlines (FIA) has written a letter to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, warning that such a price hike will eventually lead to grounding of aircraft and cancellation of flights. "Any ad hoc pricing (domestic vs international) and/or irrational increase in the price of ATF will result in insurmountable losses for airlines and will lead to grounding of aircraft, resulting in cancellation of flights." It added: "In order to survive, sustain and continue operation, we request your urgent intervention for immediate and meaningful financial support to tide over the current situation." The federation represents three Indian airlines -- Air India, IndiGo, and SpiceJet.

FIA's appeal to Centre

The FIA told the government that operations on long-haul routes have been severely affected. The federation has asked the Centre to use a fuel pricing system that is uniform across both domestic and international operations. The three airlines have also requested a temporary waiver of excise duty on ATF, which is 11 percent. "With the abnormal increase in ATF prices from the pre-crisis period, adding rupee depreciation to the increased prices, the 11 per cent excise duty also increases manifold for the airlines and adds to the ATF price as a big impact on airlines," the FIA said in the letter dated April 26.

What triggered the price hike?

The abnormal surge in jet fuel prices is a result of the ongoing war launched by the United States and Israel against Iran, and the subsequent blockade of the Strait of Hormuz -- a critical shipping chokepoint through which about a fifth of the world's oil passes. While the US and Iran have agreed to a ceasefire, there are no immediate signs of an end to the conflict.

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