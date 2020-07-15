On United Nations' 75th anniversary, PM Narendra Modi to virtually deliver keynote address in New York

This comes as an important bit of development as it will be Prime Minister Modi's first speech at the UN after India's Security Council win

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver a keynote address virtually at the Valedictory of High-Level Segment of the UN ECOSOC on July 17 in New York, on the eve of the 75th anniversary of the United Nations. This comes as an important bit of development as it will be Prime Minister Modi's first speech at the UN after India's Security Council win, said TS Tirumurti, the Permanent Representative of India to the UN.

On June 17, India was elected unopposed to secure a comfortable victory in the United Nations Security Council elections to join the powerful 15-nation body as a non-permanent member for the 2021-22 term.

With 184 votes out of the total 192 polled, India which won the UN non-permanent seat for the eighth time has emerged as the single-endorsed candidate from the Asian Pacific regional group, amid the larger push for the country to be made a permanent member of the five-nation apex grouping, currently comprising the US, UK, Russia, China, and France.

The UNSC comprises 15 members including 10 non-permanent and 5 permanent members.

The 193-member UNSC holds elections every year to elect five non-permanent members for a two-year term at the UN.