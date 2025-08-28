Add DNA as a Preferred Source
On Trump's tariffs: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat says 'friendship can't exist amid...'

A day after the United States tariffs on Indian imports took effect, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat underscored that the organisation doesn't have to tell the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government what to do.

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Aug 28, 2025, 08:43 PM IST

On Trump's tariffs: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat says 'friendship can't exist amid...'
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat and US President Donald Trump
A day after the United States tariffs on Indian imports took effect, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat underscored that the organisation doesn't have to tell the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government what to do. He highlighted that the RSS will support whatever the government does. 

"We don’t tell the government how to deal with Trump; they know what to do, and we will support it", Bhagwat said while addressing an event in New Delhi. On being asked how India should respond to the US pressure, the RSS chief stated, "The World operates on mutual dependence. This is the Sangh thought. International trade is a must. Friendship can’t exist amid pressure". 

"RSS is focussed on its work in India, our volunteers work in other countries as per local laws", he added. 

On differences with the centre

RSS Chief Bhagwat also responded to a query relating to the Sangh's purported differences with the central government. He acknowledged that there might be "struggle" between the two organisations, but there is no quarrel. He further emphasised that the goals of the two organisations are the same.

"We have good coordination with every government, both the Centre and the states. There are systems that have internal contradictions. The system in general is the same... There is no quarrel in any way... we have good coordination with every government," Bhagwat said.

Why the rift rumours?

The murmurs about differences between the BJP and its ideological parent gained momentum after Bhagwat, during a public event, directed the ruling party to resolve the Manipur conflict and "get over the election rhetoric". He highlighted the need for significant work to be done, brushing aside past performances. Meanwhile, Bhagwat added that there may be differences in opinions, but there's no rift.

"Humare yahan mat bhed ho sakta hai par mann bhed nahi hai...Does RSS decide everything? This is completely wrong. This cannot happen at all. I have been running the Sangh for many years, and they are running the government. Therefore, we can only give advice, not make a decision. If we were deciding, would it take so much time? We do not decide..." he said.

FAQs 

1. What is Donald Trump's tariff policy?

Ans. US President Donald Trump, earlier in August, announced a 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods. Later this month, he announced an additional 25 per cent tariff on India, as a way of "punishing the country for doing business with Russia". 

2. What is India's stance on tariffs?

Ans. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has highlighted that the nation won't compromise on its farmers' interests. 

