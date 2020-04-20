'On the subject of minorities...': MEA slams Imran Khan for allegations of attacks on Muslims in india

India on Monday slammed Pakistan after Prime Minister Imran Khan accused the Indian government of "targeting of Muslims" to "divert the backlash over its COVID19 policy."

In a hard-hitting statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said it is an attempt by Pakistani leadership to "shift focus from the abysmal handling of their internal affairs."

"The bizarre comments by the Pakistani leadership are an attempt to shift focus from the abysmal handling of their internal affairs. Instead of concentrating on fighting COVID19, they are making baseless allegations against their neighbours," MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said in a statement.

"On the subject of minorities, they would be well advised to address the concerns of their own dwindling minority communities, which have been truly discriminated against,” he said.

There have been reports of food aid being denied to the minority Hindus and Christians in Pakistan amid COVID-19 outbreak across the nation. The US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) had even released a statement slamming the "reprehensible" act of food being denied to minorities.

The MEA statement came a day after Imran Khan's tweet comparing the Indian government’s treatment of Muslims to “what Nazis did to Jews in Germany”.

"The deliberate & violent targeting of Muslims in India by Modi (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) Govt to divert the backlash over its COVID19 policy, which has left thousands stranded & hungry, is akin to what Nazis did to Jews in Germany. Yet more proof of the racist Hindutva Supremacist ideology of Modi Govt," Khan said.

Khan's tweet was in reference to the alleged attack on Muslims in India and reports of boycott as they get accused of spreading coronavirus following the Nizamuddin Markaz incident. Over 2,000 people were evacuated from the headquarters of Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi out of which over 1,000 of them were reported to be coronavirus positive. Those who attended the congregation which was held before the nationwide lockdown was announced spread to other parts of the country.

The narrative on social media and also in some parts of the country blamed Muslims for the spread of coronavirus with hashtags like #coronajihad on Twitter.