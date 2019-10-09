On the eve of informal summit, New Delhi reminds China, Pak that Kashmir is India's internal matter

MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar in a statement said, "China is well aware of our position. It is not for other countries to comment on the internal affairs of India."

On the eve of the second India China informal summit, New Delhi has reminded both Islamabad and Bejing that Kashmir is India's internal matter and countries should not comment on it.

The Ministry of External Affairs in a statement said, "India’s position has been consistent and clear that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India."

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was on a 2-day visit to China and held talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday. Kashmir was mentioned in the release issued by Pakistan and China on the Xi-Khan talks and the joint statement by both countries.

While the Chinese government readout on Xi-Imran talks said that the President supports "Pakistan's legitimate interest on Kashmir ...and parties should resolve the dispute via peaceful dialogue", Pakistani govt readout on expected lines was much stronger and referred to the "humanitarian crisis in Jammu and Kashmir".

The China Pakistan joint statement mentioned Kashmir and called for resolution "based on the UN Charter, relevant UN Security Council resolutions and bilateral agreements" with China opposing "any unilateral actions that complicate the situation."

But China and Pakistan have been making statements critical of Delhi since it removed a special status for the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

The India China 2nd informal summit takes place from 11th and 12th October and New Delhi have made it clear that Jammu and Kashmir won't be on agenda since its India's internal matter.

Govt sources said, "Irrespective of which every country we deal with, our position is very clear. The issue of having a discussion with any country doesn't arise."

Adding, "If the President of China would like to understand PM will outline what we have done. On UT of Ladakh, logic has been explained. FM Jaishankar has made it clear our position in this regard." Remarking, our position is been made "crystal clear" to China.

On Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's ongoing China visit, the source said, "Visit has been decided by Pakistan and China and the matter is not a concern to us... we don't see it as hyphenation if the other side sees it, the Chinese side has to react"