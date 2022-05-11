On Supreme Court's sedition order, Union minister's 'Lakshman Rekha' reminder

The Centre on Wednesday suggested that all FIRs under the law be monitored by SP-ranked officers.

New Delhi: Reacting to the Supreme Court's order on the Sedition Act, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday said though he respects the court and its independence, the "Lakshman Rekha (boundaries)" should not be breached by any organ of the state. The court today said the sedition law should not be slapped against any citizen until the Centre re-examines and re-considers provisions of the contentious colonial-era legislation. The court said while the proceedings against those already booked under the law will remain in abeyance, any relief provided by courts to the accused will be implemented as before. It fixed third week of July for hearing petitions against the sedition law.

"We've made our positions very clear and also informed the court about the intentions of our PM. We respect the court and its independence. But there's a 'Lakshman Rekha' (line) that must be respected by all organs of the state in letter and spirit," Rijiju said.

"We have to ensure that we respect the provisions of the Indian Constitution as well as existing laws," he added.

The court is hearing all the parties to decide if a larger 5-judge bench must hear petitions against the law. The Centre had filed an affidavit on Monday contenting it wanted to reconsider the contentious provisions to prevent the misuse of the law. The court on Tuesday accepted the Centre's argument but asked if it was willing to put a temporary ban on the use of the law till it reconsidered the provisions.

The Centre on Wednesday suggested that all FIRs under the law be monitored by SP-ranked officers. The court, however, said till the Centre decides on the matter, states should refrain from filing FIRs under Section 124 A.

Earlier this month, Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, addressing a joint-conference of Chief Ministers and Chief Justice of High Courts, had said that for harmonious function between the three organs of democracy - judiciary, legislature and executive - 'laxman rekha' should be adhered to.

"The Constitution provides separation of power among three organs and the harmonious function between three organs strengthens democracy. While discharging our duty, we should be mindful of Lakshman Rekha," Justice Ramana said.

With inputs from PTI