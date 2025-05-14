Days after a "specific request" was made by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to strengthen the security cover of External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar, the centre has provided him two bulletproof cars as escort vehicles, reported The Indian Express.

Notably, this comes after the hostilities between India and Pakistan alongside the border escalated in the aftermath of 'Operation Sindoor' which was launched by the Indian armed forces in response to the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

As per the report, the Delhi police initiated the process of increasing security cover for S Jaishankar after MEA made a "specific request". The report further suggested, citing sources, the Delhi police have urged the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to conduct a threat assessment. "After conducting an assessment, CRPF has decided to give him two bulletproof cars,” an officer said, as quoted by The Indian Express.

As per MHA guidelines, VIPs and VVIPs do not have a provision to avail escort cars. However, after the MEA made the request, the process to strengthen the security cover for EAM Jaishankar was initiated.

India-Pak conflict

Following the launch of Operation Sindoor, Pakistan began heavy artillery firing across the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir. Moreover, Pak also directed drone and missile attacks at several Indian states including Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab and Rajasthan.

Pak's desperate attempts to launch drone/missile attacks were foiled by the Indian armed forces. The escalations came to a halt with a ceasefire deal between the two neighbouring nations on Saturday, i.e., May 10.

However, the deal was short-lived as Pak violated it within hours by resuming fresh drone strikes in the bordering areas.