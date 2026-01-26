On Republic Day, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta inaugurates development works worth Rs 327 crore in JJ clusters

On Republic Day on Monday, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta invited representatives from JJ (Jhuggi-Jhopri) clusters across the national capital to the Chief Minister Jan Seva Sadan to complete the inaugural infrastructure works in these areas.

On Republic Day on Monday, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta invited representatives from JJ (Jhuggi-Jhopri) clusters across the national capital to the Chief Minister Jan Seva Sadan to complete the inaugural infrastructure works in these areas along with the representatives. The development projects worth approximately Rs 327 crore were approved, of which works amounting to Rs 144 crore have already been awarded.

The Chief Minister also shared lunch with the JJ cluster representatives and said that the Delhi Government is working with full commitment to improving the living standards of the residents of JJ clusters. She stated that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government viewed JJ residents only as a vote bank and constantly created an atmosphere of fear among them

The programme was attended by Delhi Government Cabinet Minister Shri Ashish Sood, Delhi BJP President Shri Virendra Sachdeva, CEO, Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) Shri Rupesh Thakur, along with other notable figures. Notably, many women representatives from JJ clusters participated in the event.

The development projects which approved include public convenience complexes and cement concrete (CC) works.

Addressing the gathering at the event, the Chief Minister talked at length on the issues and requirements of JJ residents and assured them that the Delhi Government is working with complete dedication to enhance the living conditions of the residents. She said that while the former Chief Minister lived in a lavish “sheesh mahal” worth crores of rupees, the BJP government considers the struggles of the people as its own and remains devoted to serving them day and night.

Highlighting the contribution of JJ residents to the city’s growth, the Chief Minister said that workers living in JJ clusters have played a significant role in Delhi’s development. The government’s objective is to ensure that the benefits of development reach the last mile of society.