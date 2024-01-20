Headlines

Meet Pakistan's richest man, has much less wealth than Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, his net worth is...

'Biwiyon ka mazaak udana': Sania Mirza's remark from Pak TV show goes viral after Shoaib-Sana marriage - Watch

On Ram temple consecration day, Delhi AIIMS to be closed till 2:30 pm

India vs Bangladesh Under-19 World Cup: Saumy Pandey stars as India beat Bangladesh by 84 runs

Article 370 teaser: Yami Gautam fights corruption, 'business of terrorism' in Kashmir, fans call it ‘mind blowing’

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet Pakistan's richest man, has much less wealth than Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, his net worth is...

'Biwiyon ka mazaak udana': Sania Mirza's remark from Pak TV show goes viral after Shoaib-Sana marriage - Watch

Who invented butter chicken? Delhi's 2 big restaurants reach High Court

9 low budget south Indian films that smashed box office records

Health benefits of eating kiwi

Players to record most centuries in U19 ODIs

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona Sensharma, Ranvir Shorey, Abhishek Chaubey, Anurag Kashyap attend Killer Soup screening

In pics: Orry attends Nandita Mahtani's fashion show, enjoys afterparty with Sunny Leone, Sussanne Khan, Alizeh

Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare reception: Aamir Khan poses with family; Kartik Aaryan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini arrive in style`

Controversy: Why So Much Hate Towards Hardik? Fan War Explained | Hardik Pandya Vs Shivam Dube | IPL

2024 Kia Sonet Facelift Review | Better Than Tata Nexon?

Artificial Intelligence Will Rule Many Things In Future, Warns ISRO Chief S. Somanath

Meet Bollywood villain who trained Sanjay Dutt, Salman Khan, quit films, became alcoholic; died a painful death at 47

Fighter advance booking collection crosses Rs 1 crore in just 12 hours, Hrithik, Deepika-starrer set for bumper opening

Not Kareena Kapoor Khan, but this actress was Rajkumar Hirani's first choice opposite Aamir Khan in 3 Idiots

HomeIndia

India

On Ram temple consecration day, Delhi AIIMS to be closed till 2:30 pm

According to an official notice by AIIMS, Delhi, the central government has declared January 22 as a half-day holiday till 2.30 pm.

article-main

PTI

Updated: Jan 20, 2024, 10:18 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

All four Central government-run hospitals, including AIIMS and Safdarjung Hospital, in Delhi will remain closed till 2:30 pm on January 22, on the occasion of the consecration ceremony at Ram temple, but critical and emergency services will be functional.

According to an official notice by AIIMS, Delhi, the central government has declared January 22 as a half-day holiday till 2:30 pm.

“It is notified for information of all the employees that the institute will remain half day closed till 2.30 pm on January 22. All Chiefs of Centres, Heads of the Departments, Units and Branch Officers are requested to bring this to the notice of all staff working under them,” it said. "...all critical clinical services shall remain functional," it said.

All appointments are being rescheduled and critical clinical services will remain functional, an AIIMS official said.

If any patients come, we will try to accommodate them. Evening OPDs will be functioning, the official said.

According to a circular by Safdarjung Hospital, the registration timing of OPD services on January 22 (Monday) will be from 8 am to 10 am.

“All registered patients should be attended to. Lab Services / Radiological Services will be available till 11:30 am. Pharmacy services will be running till noon,” it said.

The circular stated that all elective operation theatres will remain closed.

"Department of Personnel & Training, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievance and Pensions on January 18 has declared a half-day closing (till 2.30 pm) on account of the Ram Lalla ‘Pran Pratishtha’ in Ayodhya for all Central Government Offices,” it said.

"The Outpatient Department of the Hospitals shall function on Monday with patient registration from 8-10 am and all registered patients should be attended to," a circular by the Lady Hardinge Hospital said.

Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital also said that OPD, lab services and routine services will remain closed till 2.30 pm on the day of the consecration ceremony at Ram temple in Ayodhya.

These hospitals have clarified that critical care and emergency services will be available.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Jai Shri Ram': Nayanthara breaks silence on Annapoorani controversy, says 'did not expect' film...

Meet IIM graduate, former Army officer, who worked with Salman Khan in Rs 900 crore film, he’s nephew of...

Viral video of school teacher dancing to 'Keejo Kesari Ke Laal' bhajan with students impresses internet

Salaar OTT release: Prabhas, Prashanth Neel's film gets its digital release but there's a catch

Amazon faces notice for misleading consumers with 'Ram Temple Prasad' sweets

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona Sensharma, Ranvir Shorey, Abhishek Chaubey, Anurag Kashyap attend Killer Soup screening

In pics: Orry attends Nandita Mahtani's fashion show, enjoys afterparty with Sunny Leone, Sussanne Khan, Alizeh

Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare reception: Aamir Khan poses with family; Kartik Aaryan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini arrive in style`

In pics: Shehnaaz Gill takes social media by storm with her dreamy look in black saree, fans call her ‘golden diva’

In pics: Prabhas, Shruti Haasan, Prashanth Neel stun in Salaar success bash in Bengaluru

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE