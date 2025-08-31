Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

PM Modi, Pak's Shehbaz Sharif in same frame yet several spots apart in 'family photo'

'Swaad aa gya...': IPL stars back Nitish Rana after fiery on-field clash with Digvesh Rathi in DPL 2025

On PM Modi-Xi Jinping meeting in China, MEA issues BIG statement: 'We have received...'

Ranbir Kapoor bids goodbye to Bappa with mom Neetu Kapoor during Ganesh Visarjan 2025, video goes viral - Watch

PM Modi to hold bilateral meet with Russia's Putin in China, says MEA

Allu Arjun pens heartfelt note remembering beloved grandmother Allu Kanakaratnam: 'Her love, wisdom, and presence will be...'

Aishwarya Rai, daughter Aaradhya Bachchan visit GSB Ganpati Pandal to seek Bappa's blessings - Watch viral video

'Fulcrum of the Indian batting line-up': PM Narendra Modi pens heartfelt letter to Cheteshwar Pujara after retirement

Delhi to Meerut in 30 minutes? Namo Bharat, Meerut Metro to soon make it reality, check key details

'If I stay here, I will stop...': Ex-Microsoft employee quits his new job within 20 days, shocking reason goes viral

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Allu Arjun pens heartfelt note remembering beloved grandmother Allu Kanakaratnam: 'Her love, wisdom, and presence will be...'

Allu Arjun pens heartfelt note remembering beloved grandmother Allu Kanakaratnam

Aishwarya Rai, daughter Aaradhya Bachchan visit GSB Ganpati Pandal to seek Bappa's blessings - Watch viral video

Aishwarya Rai, daughter Aaradhya Bachchan visit GSB Ganpati Pandal

Delhi to Meerut in 30 minutes? Namo Bharat, Meerut Metro to soon make it reality, check key details

Delhi to Meerut in 30 mins? Namo Bharat, Meerut Metro to launch soon

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

HomeIndia

INDIA

On PM Modi-Xi Jinping meeting in China, MEA issues BIG statement: 'We have received...'

PM Modi and Xi Jinping held a closely-observed meeting in China's Tianjin city on Sunday. During the meet, Jinping said it was the need of the hour for "the Dragon and the Elephant" to come together, referring to China and India. Read on to know more on this.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Aug 31, 2025, 09:48 PM IST

On PM Modi-Xi Jinping meeting in China, MEA issues BIG statement: 'We have received...'
PM Modi with Xi Jinping in China.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised the issue of cross-border terrorism during his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said at a press briefing. During the key meet, PM Modi highlighted that cross-border terrorism affects both India and China and said it is important for the countries to support each other in tackling the challenge. PM Modi is on a two-day visit to China where he is attending the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit, marking his first visit to the country in over seven years.

What did Vikram Misri say on PM Modi-Xi Jinping meet?

Misri said at the presser: "Cross-border terrorism was mentioned by the Prime Minister as a priority. He did underline the fact that this is something that impacts both India and China, and that it's important, therefore, that we extend understanding and support to each other as both of us combat cross-border terrorism." The foreign secretary added: "I would, in fact, like to say that we have received the understanding and cooperation of China as we have dealt with the issue of cross-border terrorism in the context of the ongoing SCO Summit." Misri further said that PM Modi and Jinping also discussed India-China boundary issue during the meet on Sunday.

Why is PM Modi and Xi Jinping's meet so significant?

PM Modi and Jinping held a closely-observed bilateral meeting in Tianjin city on Sunday. During the meet, Jinping said it was the need of the hour for "the Dragon and the Elephant" to come together, referring to China and India. PM Modi said that cooperation between the two countries was linked to the welfare of 2.8 billion Indian and Chinese people. The meeting marks a significant improvement in Indo-China ties after years of tensions and comes at a time US President Donald Trump has upended the geopolitical scenario through trade tariffs. Tensions between India and China had hit a low point after deadly border clashes in Galwan Valley in mid-2020, leading to a diplomatic crisis between the two Asian powers.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
What is keratosis pilaris? Causes, symptoms and treatment options for chicken skin
What is keratosis pilaris? Causes, symptoms and treatment options for chicken sk
What is the real reason behind Trump's frustration against India? Jefferies report makes SHOCKING claim, says, 'His personal pique...'
What is the real reason behind Trump's frustration against India?
From Parineeti Chopra to Gauahar Khan: Bollywood celebs expecting babies in 2025
From Parineeti Chopra to Gauahar Khan: Bollywood celebs expecting babies in 2025
Diamond League Final 2025: Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra clinches second place, this star player bags first spot with..., his name is...
Diamond League Final 2025: Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra clinches second place
Amid Trump's tariffs, Union Minister Hardeep Puri makes BIG remark: 'Just matter of months before...'
Amid Trump's tariffs, Hardeep Puri's BIG remark: 'Just matter of...'
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE