On PM Modi-Xi Jinping meeting in China, MEA issues BIG statement: 'We have received...'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised the issue of cross-border terrorism during his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said at a press briefing. During the key meet, PM Modi highlighted that cross-border terrorism affects both India and China and said it is important for the countries to support each other in tackling the challenge. PM Modi is on a two-day visit to China where he is attending the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit, marking his first visit to the country in over seven years.

What did Vikram Misri say on PM Modi-Xi Jinping meet?

Misri said at the presser: "Cross-border terrorism was mentioned by the Prime Minister as a priority. He did underline the fact that this is something that impacts both India and China, and that it's important, therefore, that we extend understanding and support to each other as both of us combat cross-border terrorism." The foreign secretary added: "I would, in fact, like to say that we have received the understanding and cooperation of China as we have dealt with the issue of cross-border terrorism in the context of the ongoing SCO Summit." Misri further said that PM Modi and Jinping also discussed India-China boundary issue during the meet on Sunday.

Why is PM Modi and Xi Jinping's meet so significant?

PM Modi and Jinping held a closely-observed bilateral meeting in Tianjin city on Sunday. During the meet, Jinping said it was the need of the hour for "the Dragon and the Elephant" to come together, referring to China and India. PM Modi said that cooperation between the two countries was linked to the welfare of 2.8 billion Indian and Chinese people. The meeting marks a significant improvement in Indo-China ties after years of tensions and comes at a time US President Donald Trump has upended the geopolitical scenario through trade tariffs. Tensions between India and China had hit a low point after deadly border clashes in Galwan Valley in mid-2020, leading to a diplomatic crisis between the two Asian powers.