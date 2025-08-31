PM Modi, Pak's Shehbaz Sharif in same frame yet several spots apart in 'family photo'
'Swaad aa gya...': IPL stars back Nitish Rana after fiery on-field clash with Digvesh Rathi in DPL 2025
On PM Modi-Xi Jinping meeting in China, MEA issues BIG statement: 'We have received...'
Ranbir Kapoor bids goodbye to Bappa with mom Neetu Kapoor during Ganesh Visarjan 2025, video goes viral - Watch
PM Modi to hold bilateral meet with Russia's Putin in China, says MEA
Allu Arjun pens heartfelt note remembering beloved grandmother Allu Kanakaratnam: 'Her love, wisdom, and presence will be...'
Aishwarya Rai, daughter Aaradhya Bachchan visit GSB Ganpati Pandal to seek Bappa's blessings - Watch viral video
'Fulcrum of the Indian batting line-up': PM Narendra Modi pens heartfelt letter to Cheteshwar Pujara after retirement
Delhi to Meerut in 30 minutes? Namo Bharat, Meerut Metro to soon make it reality, check key details
'If I stay here, I will stop...': Ex-Microsoft employee quits his new job within 20 days, shocking reason goes viral
INDIA
PM Modi and Xi Jinping held a closely-observed meeting in China's Tianjin city on Sunday. During the meet, Jinping said it was the need of the hour for "the Dragon and the Elephant" to come together, referring to China and India. Read on to know more on this.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised the issue of cross-border terrorism during his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said at a press briefing. During the key meet, PM Modi highlighted that cross-border terrorism affects both India and China and said it is important for the countries to support each other in tackling the challenge. PM Modi is on a two-day visit to China where he is attending the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit, marking his first visit to the country in over seven years.
Misri said at the presser: "Cross-border terrorism was mentioned by the Prime Minister as a priority. He did underline the fact that this is something that impacts both India and China, and that it's important, therefore, that we extend understanding and support to each other as both of us combat cross-border terrorism." The foreign secretary added: "I would, in fact, like to say that we have received the understanding and cooperation of China as we have dealt with the issue of cross-border terrorism in the context of the ongoing SCO Summit." Misri further said that PM Modi and Jinping also discussed India-China boundary issue during the meet on Sunday.
PM Modi and Jinping held a closely-observed bilateral meeting in Tianjin city on Sunday. During the meet, Jinping said it was the need of the hour for "the Dragon and the Elephant" to come together, referring to China and India. PM Modi said that cooperation between the two countries was linked to the welfare of 2.8 billion Indian and Chinese people. The meeting marks a significant improvement in Indo-China ties after years of tensions and comes at a time US President Donald Trump has upended the geopolitical scenario through trade tariffs. Tensions between India and China had hit a low point after deadly border clashes in Galwan Valley in mid-2020, leading to a diplomatic crisis between the two Asian powers.