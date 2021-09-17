On PM Modi's 71st birthday, India crosses over 1 crore vaccinations till 1.30 pm, 42,000 jabs per minute

Headlines

5-team T20 cricket 'very likely' to feature at 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games: Reports

Akelli teaser: Nushrratt Bharuccha battles to survive in war zone, film to release on this date

Mrunal Thakur pens heartfelt wish for Sita Ramam co-star Dulquer Salmaan on his birthday: ‘You are my inspiration’

Sobhita Dhulipala exudes charm in sexy chikankari saree worth Rs 459,900 lakh

Watch: Fans ask 'How is Mahi Bhai'? Wife Sakshi gives major update on CSK captain's recovery

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

5-team T20 cricket 'very likely' to feature at 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games: Reports

Akelli teaser: Nushrratt Bharuccha battles to survive in war zone, film to release on this date

Mrunal Thakur pens heartfelt wish for Sita Ramam co-star Dulquer Salmaan on his birthday: ‘You are my inspiration’

Foods to boost happy hormones naturally

AI imagines Indian comedy stars as Ken from Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling’s Barbie

8 foods to lower uric acid level

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Krishna Kotian, actor who debuted at 51, plays Prabhas' on-screen father Dasharatha in Adipurush

Remember Rinke Khanna, Rajesh Khanna's daughter who left India after failed Bollywood career, married millionaire who...

Meet this BTS star, who gave up dream to be badminton player, now earns over Rs 2 crore per month

DNA: Opposition's 'black politics' on the situation in Manipur

DNA: 'Crime files' of black business of sand in Madhya Pradesh

Mohammed Siraj returns to India, is their another injury concern? know here | IND vs WI ODI series

Akelli teaser: Nushrratt Bharuccha battles to survive in war zone, film to release on this date

Mrunal Thakur pens heartfelt wish for Sita Ramam co-star Dulquer Salmaan on his birthday: ‘You are my inspiration’

Kushi: Fans love Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Vijay Deverakonda's 'killer chemistry in title track, call it 'masterpiece'

HomeIndia

India

On PM Modi's 71st birthday, India crosses over 1 crore vaccinations till 1.30 pm, 42,000 jabs per minute

A senior health official also revealed that India, on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 71st birthday, timed over 42,000 vaccinations a minute.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 17, 2021, 03:35 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi is celebrating his 71st birthday today (September 17). To bring in the momentous occasion, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) wanted to create a new record of administering COVID-19 vaccinations in the country, and seems like they have achieved it. 

On PM Modi's 71st birthday, India's total COVID-19 vaccinations crossed the one-crore mark for the fourth time in less than a month, the Union health ministry said. 

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya revealed that this is the fastest pace at which one crore vaccination doses were inoculated in the country. 

In a tweet written in Hindi, the Health Minister said, "On PM @Narendra Modi Ji's birthday, till 1:30 pm, the country has crossed the mark of 1 crore vaccines, the fastest so far, and we are continuously moving forward. I believe that today we will all make a new record of vaccination and give it as a gift to the prime minister." He accompanied his tweet with hashtags "VaccineSeva" and "HappyBdayModiji".

A senior health official also revealed that India timed over 42,000 vaccinations a minute.

In total, over 77.77 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and union territories so far through free of cost channel, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Friday. 

While mentioning that the Central government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country, the ministry said, "More than 77.77 crores (77,77,26,335) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through the Government of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category."

(With agency inputs)

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

What is childhood Alzheimer's? Know its initial symptoms

'Meri ball pe bhi koi itna...': Ravindra Jadeja's witty take on Virat Kohli's stunning catch during IND vs WI 1st ODI

Revealed: Here's why Suryakumar Yadav wore Sanju Samson’s jersey in India vs West Indies 1st ODI

Watch: Fans ask 'How is Mahi Bhai'? Wife Sakshi gives major update on CSK captain's recovery

Mrunal Thakur pens heartfelt wish for Sita Ramam co-star Dulquer Salmaan on his birthday: ‘You are my inspiration’

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Krishna Kotian, actor who debuted at 51, plays Prabhas' on-screen father Dasharatha in Adipurush

Remember Rinke Khanna, Rajesh Khanna's daughter who left India after failed Bollywood career, married millionaire who...

Meet this BTS star, who gave up dream to be badminton player, now earns over Rs 2 crore per month

Janhvi Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous as she walks the ramp in blue lehenga, fans call her 'queen of the world'

In pics: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Aryaman Deol attend Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya's sangeet ceremony

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE