On PM Modi's 71st birthday, India crosses over 1 crore vaccinations till 1.30 pm, 42,000 jabs per minute

A senior health official also revealed that India, on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 71st birthday, timed over 42,000 vaccinations a minute.

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi is celebrating his 71st birthday today (September 17). To bring in the momentous occasion, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) wanted to create a new record of administering COVID-19 vaccinations in the country, and seems like they have achieved it.

On PM Modi's 71st birthday, India's total COVID-19 vaccinations crossed the one-crore mark for the fourth time in less than a month, the Union health ministry said.

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya revealed that this is the fastest pace at which one crore vaccination doses were inoculated in the country.

In a tweet written in Hindi, the Health Minister said, "On PM @Narendra Modi Ji's birthday, till 1:30 pm, the country has crossed the mark of 1 crore vaccines, the fastest so far, and we are continuously moving forward. I believe that today we will all make a new record of vaccination and give it as a gift to the prime minister." He accompanied his tweet with hashtags "VaccineSeva" and "HappyBdayModiji".

A senior health official also revealed that India timed over 42,000 vaccinations a minute.

In total, over 77.77 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and union territories so far through free of cost channel, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Friday.

While mentioning that the Central government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country, the ministry said, "More than 77.77 crores (77,77,26,335) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through the Government of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category."

(With agency inputs)