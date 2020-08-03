Headlines

On occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Raigarh Police to distribute over 7 lakh masks to raise COVID-19 awareness

A total of 12 lakh masks would be distributed in the entire district covering houses, market places, petrol pumps, sweet shops, squares, and other places by the police, with help of various organisations, social groups.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 03, 2020, 10:44 AM IST

Raigarh Police stated on Monday that over seven lakh masks will be distributed to raise awareness about COVID-19.

"We have planned to distribute around seven to eight lakh masks. We are doing this to raise awareness as a part of our social duty. According to an official release, a mask is a foremost measure to safeguard against the infection and hence Raigarh police have organised a mega awareness campaign named "Ek Rakshasutra mask ka", on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan," Santosh Kumar Singh, Superintendent of Police said. 

He further urged people to click pictures while distributing masks in their area and to share it with police in social media platforms.

Singh also stated that people should celebrate the festival at home and offer masks as gifts to each other.

A total of 12 lakh masks would be distributed in the entire district covering houses, market places, petrol pumps, sweet shops, squares, and other places by the police, with help of various organisations, social groups.

Gradually people caught wind of the awareness campaign, and it is being widely shared on social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook and WhatsApp.

The SSP said that a total of12 lakh masks would be distributed in the entire district covering houses, market places, petrol pumps, sweet shops, squares and other places by the police, with help of various organisations, social groups.

"In view of the current situation, we decided to take up the initiative on Raksha Bandhan since a mask is also a tool for the safety of people," Santosh Singh said.

The campaign began at 9 am on Rakshabandhan day, and 362 different organisations and 7500 volunteers are participating in it.

The campaign is being supported in other countries of the world too like the UK, Canada and USA. 

People are posting videos with words of appreciation on social media to support the campaign. People representatives, officers, industrialists, religious organisations, different sections of society, media and residents of Raigarh appreciating and are taking an active part in this campaign.

India yet again witnessed the highest single-day spike of 52,972 positive cases & 771 deaths in India in the last 24 hours.

India's COVID19 tally rises to 18,03,696 including 5,79,357active cases, 1,186,203 cured/discharged/migrated & 38,135 deaths, according to the Health Ministry 

(With ANI inputs)

