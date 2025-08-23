Add DNA as a Preferred Source
On National Space Day, ISRO chief V Narayanan's BIG announcement on Chandrayaan-4

The ISRO chief emphasised that by the year 2035, India will establish the “Bhartiya Space Station” whose first module will be lifted off in the year 2035. He stated that India will land on the moon by the year 2040, which will make India’s space program the top among all other countries in world.

ANI

Updated : Aug 23, 2025, 12:46 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

On National Space Day, ISRO chief V Narayanan's BIG announcement on Chandrayaan-4
    While speaking at the main event of the National Space Day in New Delhi, Indian Space Research Organisation chairman V Narayanan announced that India will launch the Chandrayaan 4 mission, which will have the Venus Orbiter Mission. The ISRO chief emphasised that by the year 2035, India will establish the “Bhartiya Space Station” whose first module will be lifted off in the year 2035.

    He stated that India will land on the moon by the year 2040, which will make India’s space program the top among all other countries in the world.

    ISRO chief V Narayanan's BIG announcement on Chandrayaan-4

    “Based on his direction and vision, we are going to have a Chandrayaan-4 mission. We are going to have a Venus Orbiter Mission. We are going to have a space station called BAS (Bharatiya Antriksh Station) by 2035, and the first module will be lifted off by 2028. The Prime Minister has given approval for an NGL (Next Generation Launcher)… By 2040, India will land on the moon, and we are going to bring it back safely. Thereby, by 2040, the Indian Space Program will be at par with any other space program of the world…,” V Narayanan said.

    Referring to the success of the Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla’s mission to the International Space Station, the ISRO chief said that India managed to send its “Gaganyatri” to the International Space Station and thanked PM Modi for the achievement. He revealed that it was PM Modi’s idea to send a “Gaganyatri” to the ISS before sending them to space in India’s own rocket.

    “One of the major achievements is sending one of our ‘Gaganyatris’ to the International Space Station. It is again the Prime Minister to be thanked. It was his idea that before sending a ‘Gaganyatri’ to space through our rocket, we should send one of them to the ISS. His vision led to great success today… Shukla Ji has gone to the ISS and come back safely… Three of his colleagues cannot be forgotten. There are four people, the four ‘Gaganyatris’. I used to say all four people are equally important to us. Finally, only one person got the opportunity,” he said.

    PM Modi addresses the nation on National Space Day

    Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while virtually addressing the event, recalled the success of the Chandrayaan 3 mission, stating that India created history by becoming the first country to reach the south pole of the Moon.

    He emphasised that achieving new milestones every day has become the nature of India and its scientists. 

