On maiden visit to Goa, Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to meet civil society members, visit temples

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, who arrived in Goa on Thursday evening for her maiden visit ahead of state Assembly polls, has a series of programmes lined up for Friday (October 30).

Banerjee, who arrived in Goa from Bagdogra airport after a three-day visit to Kurseong and Siliguri in North Bengal will be camping in the state for the next two days. She will be returning to Kolkata on October 30 - the same day four assembly seats will be going for by-polls in West Bengal.

On Friday morning, she will hold a meeting with the leaders of the Goa Trinamool Congress. Thereafter she will be meeting the fishermen community in the capital city of Panaji.

Also read Bhabanipur Election Results LIVE updates: CM Mamata Banerjee wins by over 50000 votes

The first day of her visit will see the party supremo visiting three temples - Mahalsa Narayani temple, Mangueshi temple and Tapobhoomi temple.

Thereafter, she will be holding a meeting with members of the civil society and some eminent personalities later in the day.

Sources say, that the party will be reaching out to the Gaud Saraswat Brahmins - the majority of them speak Konkani. The party supremo Banerjee will also be reaching out to the Christian community of the state.