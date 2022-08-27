Search icon
On Ghulam Nabi Azad's resignation, Jyotiraaditya Scindia's stinging jibe at Congress

Azad also pointed out in the letter that under Sonia and Rahul Gandhi's leadership, the party lost scores of elections.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 27, 2022, 04:21 PM IST

Ghulam Nabi Azad

Union Minister Jyotiraaditya Scindia took a sharp jibe at the Congress party as he said Ghulam Nabi Azad became free after quitting the party. Scindia, a popular leader in Madhya Pradesh resigned from Congress in 2020 and joined the BJP, after bringing down Kamal Nath's government in the state.

"The internal situation of the Congress has been clear for many years now. But in the end, Ghulam Nabiji became free," he said. 

Azad, who had been a close associate of Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi during his 50-year association with Congress, wrote a scathing letter to the party president and blamed a "coterie" of leaders for his decision. He didn't mince his words criticizing Rahul Gandhi's role in the running of Congress, saying the MP ended the process of consultations with seniors. He alleged that even though Rahul Gandhi had resigned as the Congress president and Sonia Gandhi was the president, the former was still running the party via remote control. In a swipe, he accused Rahul of childish behavior and said his PA and security personnel would take important decisions.

He also pointed out in the letter that under Sonia and Rahul Gandhi's leadership, the party lost scores of elections. 

He claimed he and the other 22 politicians who had written a letter demanding sweeping organizational changes, targetted by this coterie of leaders. 

Former Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill, who quit the party last week, also supported Azad, saying the "letter speaks loudly of the sentiments of thousands of well-meaning Congress workers who are troubled by this darbari culture."

Jairam Ramesh, on the other hand, attacked Azad. 

"A man who has been treated with the greatest respect by the Congress leadership has betrayed it by his vicious personal attacks which reveals his true character. GNA's DNA has been Modi-fied," he tweeted. 

Manish Tiwari, one of the 23 leaders who wrote the letter to the Congress high command, said there appears to be a crack in the coordination between India and the party since 1885 and a self-introspection is needed. 

He also attacked those attacking Azad saying people who can't even win a ward poll are giving sermons to others.

