‘On first day of cabinet…’: Karnataka Dy CM designate DK Shivakumar reveals big plan

Congress leaders Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar will take oath as Karnataka CM and Dy CM on May 20 in a mega event.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 19, 2023, 02:22 PM IST

Deputy Chief Minister designate DK Shivakumar has revealed the Congress government’s first action plan, which will come as music for lakhs of Karnataka residents. State unit chief Shivakumar has stated that the government will implement all the guarantee schemes promised on the first day of the cabinet itself. 

The big statement of intent came ahead of the swearing-in ceremony mega event of the Chief Minister-designate Siddaramaiah’s government in the state. “All our national leaders are coming to attend the swearing-in ceremony. On the first day of the cabinet, we are going to implement all the guarantee schemes,” Shivakumar was quoted as saying. 

Shedding more light on the guarantee schemes, he said, “One scheme was promised by Rahul Gandhi, the Gruhalaxmi scheme was announced by Priyanka Gandhi and we (Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar) have announced others. These are vows given by the Congress.”

Talking about the swearing -in ceremony, he said it would be a historical event. He further revealed that they will be meeting Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala to finalise “first stage of cabinet expansion”.

He said there will be no caste or region wise prioritisation in formation of the Karnataka cabinet. "Our first priority is to keep the word given to the people. There is no scope of confusion. We will work unitedly. We don’t have caste or region based priorities. There is only one region," Shivakumar said.

(Inputs from IANS)

 

